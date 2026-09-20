Defending Champions India Begin Asian Games Campaign With Resounding Victory Over Indonesia

Defending champions India commenced their Asian Games hockey journey with an emphatic 13-1 triumph over Indonesia, showcasing a powerful performance led by Dilpreet Singh's four goals, as they target gold and 2028 Olympic qualification.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points Defending champions India secured a dominant 13-1 victory against Indonesia in their Asian Games Pool A opener.

Striker Dilpreet Singh was the star performer, netting four field goals for India.

Shilanand Lakra and Sukhjeet Singh each contributed a brace, with other goals from Abhishek, Rajinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Jugraj Singh.

India's comprehensive win sets a strong tone for their campaign, aiming for gold and direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The team's next challenge is against Sri Lanka, as they continue their pursuit of the Asian Games title.

Defending champions India produced a brilliant all-round performance led by striker Dilpreet Singh's four-goal haul to outplay unfancied Indonesia 13-1 in their opening Pool A match of the Asian Games here on Sunday.

All of Dilpreet's four strikes (18th, 19th, 37th, 49th) were field goals, while Shilanand Lakra (6th, 35th) and Sukhjeet Singh (38th, 48th) scored a brace each for India. The other goal-scorers were Abhishek (12th), Rajinder Singh (19th), Mandeep Singh (21st), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (28th), and Jugraj Singh (47th). Indonesia's solitary goal was scored by Aulia Al Ardh in the 33rd minute. India will next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Dominant Start For India In Asian Games Hockey

The Indians got off the blocks in the sixth minute through Lakra's rebound after skipper Harmanpreet's drag-flick was saved by Indonesia goalkeeper Alam Fajar. As expected, India controlled the possession and dominated most of the game. In the 12th minute, Abhishek doubled the lead from a rebound after the initial shot was saved by the Indonesian custodian. Dilpreet made it 3-0 in the 18th minute, pushing in an assist from Abhishek. A minute later, he scored his second goal of the match, guiding home a pass from Sukhejeet Singh from the far post.

A few seconds later, Rajinder added his name to the score-sheet, turning in a rebound after excellent attacking play from Sukhjeet, and just two minutes later, Mandeep scored another field goal. India continued to apply relentless pressure on the Indonesian defence, earning a penalty stroke in the 27th minute when Manpreet Singh was fouled inside the 'D' while trying to score on a rebound. But Harmanpreet's attempt was kept out by the outstretched right leg of Indonesian goalkeeper Fajar. But Harmanpreet was not to be denied in the next minute as he neatly converted a penalty corner to hand India a 7-0 lead at half-time.

Dilpreet Singh's Goal-Scoring Masterclass

Indonesia pulled a goal back after the change of ends when Al Ardh scored from a penalty corner. But India continued their dominance and Shilanand scored his second goal after receiving a measured pass from Rajinder. Later, Dilpreet was once again at the right place at the right time, pushing the ball in after the initial shot was blocked by Fajar to register a hat-trick in his name. A few seconds later, Sukhjeet also scored from a field effort. Jugraj then converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute before Sukhjeet scored his second field goal a minute later. Dilpreet rounded off the scoresheet with his fourth strike a minute later.

India's Focus On Gold And Olympic Qualification

He credited his four goals to team effort and said the focus is on winning gold and ensuring a direct ticket to 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "We played really well. We are focused on our basics and game structures. It's mostly about penalty corners, how to get them and score goals. "It's a great team effort as we are helping each other on the pitch," Dilpeet said. "All teams here are very good, we shouldn't take easy any (of them). We need to play our game moving step by step with the matches."