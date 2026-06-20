Indian Women's Hockey Team Storms Into Nations Cup Final With 6-0 Rout Of Chile

The Indian Women's Hockey team showcased a formidable performance, outclassing Chile with a resounding 6-0 victory to secure their spot in the highly anticipated FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup final.

Key Points India's Women's Hockey team secured a dominant 6-0 victory against Chile in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup semi-final.

Navneet Kaur and Deepika were instrumental, each scoring two goals to lead India's offensive charge.

Neha and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal also contributed to the scoreline, marking India's fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

Captain Salima Tete was named player of the match for her exceptional all-round performance.

India will now compete in the final against the winner of the USA vs New Zealand semi-final.

India produced another dominant performance to outclass Chile 6-0 and storm into the final of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup here on Saturday. Navneet Kaur (6th, 13th) and Deepika (14th, 18th) struck two goals apiece, while Neha (32nd) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (39th) also found the target as India notched their fourth successive win in the tournament. Captain Salima Tete, who was named player of the match, had a key role in India's emphatic win with her all-round display. India will face the winners of the second semifinal between the USA and hosts New Zealand in the title clash.

India's Dominant Goal-Scoring Display

India controlled possession from the start and took the lead through Navneet, who converted the team's first penalty corner with a crisp strike into the corner. The lead doubled after Salima made a surging run down the left flank before sending in a precise cross for an unmarked Navneet to deflect home in front of goal. India struck again almost immediately as dragflicker Deepika converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0, before adding another from a set-piece in the 18th minute to put the contest firmly beyond Chile's reach. Deepika's brace also took her to the top of the tournament's scoring chart with six goals.

Leading 4-0 at half-time, India continued to dominate after the break. Neha made it 5-0 with another successful penalty corner conversion, underlining India's efficiency from set-pieces. Rutuja then joined the scoresheet, sounding the board with a reverse hit from open play as India stretched the margin to six. Chile did create a few chances in the final quarter but goalkeeper Savita came up with a couple of fine saves to preserve the clean sheet as India completed a commanding victory.