India's Women's Hockey Team Storms Into FIH Nations Cup Final With Dominant Win Over Chile

The Indian Women's Hockey team delivered a spectacular 6-0 performance against Chile, propelled by braces from Navneet Kaur and Deepika, securing their spot in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup final against hosts New Zealand.

Key Points India's Women's Hockey team secured a commanding 6-0 victory against Chile in the FIH Nations Cup semi-final.

Navneet Kaur and Deepika were instrumental, each scoring a brace to lead India's attack.

The win marks India's fourth consecutive victory in the tournament, showcasing strong form.

India will now compete against hosts New Zealand in the highly anticipated title clash.

Captain Salima Tete's all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

Navneet Kaur and Deepika struck a brace each in India's dominant 6-0 win over Chile that propelled the side to the final of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup here on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur (6th, 13th) and Deepika (14th, 18th) struck two goals apiece, while Neha (32nd) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (39th) also found the target as India notched up their fourth successive win in the tournament. Captain Salima Tete, who was named player of the match, had a key role in India's emphatic win with her all-round display.

Dominant Performance Secures Final Berth

India will face hosts New Zealand in the title clash on Sunday after the hosts defeated United States 4-1 in shoot-off following a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time. India controlled possession from the start and took the lead through Navneet, who converted the team's first penalty corner with a crisp strike into the corner.

The lead doubled after Salima made a surging run down the left flank before sending in a precise cross for an unmarked Navneet to deflect home in front of goal. India struck again almost immediately as dragflicker Deepika converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0, before adding another from a set-piece in the 18th minute to put the contest firmly beyond Chile's reach. Deepika's brace also took her to the top of the tournament's scoring chart with six goals.

India's Efficiency in Attack and Defence

Leading 4-0 at half-time, India continued to dominate after the break. Neha made it 5-0 with another successful penalty corner conversion, underlining India's efficiency from set-pieces. Rutuja then joined the scoresheet, sounding the board with a reverse hit from open play as India stretched the margin to six. Chile did create a few chances in the final quarter but goalkeeper Savita came up with a couple of fine saves to preserve the clean sheet as India completed a commanding victory.