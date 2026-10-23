India's Kabaddi Teams Start Strong In Commonwealth Championship

India's kabaddi teams have made an impressive start to their Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship campaigns, with both the women's and men's squads securing dominant victories in their opening matches.

Key Points India's women's team secured a commanding 73-13 victory over Malaysia in their opening match on Friday.

Captain Nidhi Sharma led the Indian women with eight raid points, contributing to 40 raid points and 20 tackle points for the team.

The Indian men's team followed with a convincing 46-26 win against England.

Naveen Kumar was the leading scorer for the men's team with 12 points, including 11 raid points.

Both Indian teams inflicted multiple all-outs without conceding any, demonstrating strong defensive and offensive play.

India made a winning start to their Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship campaigns with the women registering a commanding 73-13 victory over Malaysia before the men defeated England 46-26 here on Friday.

India's Dominant Start In Kabaddi Championship

The Indian women dominated from the outset, racing to a 20-3 lead, before extending their advantage to 30-11 at half-time.

Led by captain Nidhi Sharma, who scored eight raid points, India controlled the contest in both raiding and tackling. They finished with 40 raid points and 20 tackle points, compared to Malaysia's nine raid points and two tackle points, while inflicting six all-outs without conceding one.

India stepped up their dominance after the break, winning the second half 43-2, with Renuka scoring seven points from six raids, before completing the rout with a 20-0 scoreline in the final quarter.

Indian men followed with a convincing 46-26 win over England, with Naveen Kumar and Neeraj Narwal leading the charge.

Captain Surjeet Singh's side won the raid battle 32-23 and the tackle battle 8-3, while inflicting three all-outs without conceding one.

Naveen finished as India's leading scorer with 12 points, including 11 raid points and one tackle point. Neeraj Narwal contributed 11 raid points.

The women will next face Singapore, while the men will take on Uganda on Saturday.