Indian Paddlers Sweep Semifinal Spots At Commonwealth Championships

Indian table tennis players have demonstrated remarkable dominance at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, securing all eight men's and women's singles semifinal berths, including a complete sweep by the women's team.

Key Points India secured all eight men's and women's singles semifinal spots at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

The Indian women's team achieved a clean sweep, ensuring an all-Indian semifinal lineup.

Men's singles saw tough contests, with Manush Shah, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee, and Manav Thakkar advancing.

Syndrela Das caused a major upset by defeating top-seeded Australian Yangzi Liu.

Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, and Sutirtha Mukherjee also secured their places in the women's semifinals.

India stamped its authority on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, with all eight paddlers storming into the men's and women's singles semifinals at the Thyagaraj Stadium here Saturday. The women completed a clean sweep to set up an all-Indian semifinal lineup, while the men also occupied all four semifinal spots after overcoming stiff overseas and domestic challenges.

Indian Men's And Women's Teams Excel

Top seed Manush Shah was stretched to six games by Australia's Aditya Sareen before prevailing 11-6, 11-8, 2-11, 13-15, 11-8, 11-5. Payas Jain emerged victorious in the standout all-Indian quarterfinal, edging Harmeet Desai 8-11, 12-10, 12-14, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9 in a gripping six-game contest. Ankur Bhattacharjee fought back twice to defeat Australia's Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum 7-11, 15-13, 10-12, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9, while Manav Thakkar recovered from a slow start to beat England's Connor Alexander Green 5-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-8, 11-6.

Earlier, the Indian women ensured themselves four medals by sweeping the quarterfinals. Syndrela Das produced the biggest upset of the day, rallying from a game down to eliminate top-seeded Australian Yangzi Liu 10-12, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8. Second seed Sreeja Akula outclassed England's Tin-Tin Ho 13-11, 11-4, 11-9, 12-10, Yashaswini Ghorpade thrashed Australia's Constantina Psihogios 4-0, while Sutirtha Mukherjee completed India's flawless run with a 4-1 win over Australia's Min Hyung Jee.