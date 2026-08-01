India sweeps gold, silver in CWG para shot put

Indian para athletes showcased exceptional talent at the Commonwealth Games, with Soman Rana winning a gold medal in shot put and triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran securing silver and bronze.
Key Points
- Soman Rana clinched gold in the men's F57 para shot put event at the Commonwealth Games.
- Rana achieved a season's best throw of 13.40m to secure the top position.
- Indian triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won silver and bronze medals.
- Compatriot Shubham Juyal secured silver in the men's F57 para shot put event.
- India enjoyed a highly productive day at the Commonwealth Games with multiple medal wins in para-athletics.
Indian para shot putter Soman Rana clinched gold, while triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged silver and bronze respectively as the country enjoyed a productive day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.
Competing in the men's F57 event, Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season's best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium.
Compatriot Shubham Juyal (season's best 13.28m) pocketed the silver, while Cameron's Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.