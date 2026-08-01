India sweeps gold, silver in CWG para shot put

Indian para athletes showcased exceptional talent at the Commonwealth Games, with Soman Rana winning a gold medal in shot put and triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran securing silver and bronze.

IMAGE: Soman Rana won gold in the men's F57 shot put at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Soman Rana clinched gold in the men's F57 para shot put event at the Commonwealth Games.

Rana achieved a season's best throw of 13.40m to secure the top position.

Indian triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won silver and bronze medals.

Compatriot Shubham Juyal secured silver in the men's F57 para shot put event.

India enjoyed a highly productive day at the Commonwealth Games with multiple medal wins in para-athletics.

Indian para shot putter Soman Rana clinched gold, while triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged silver and bronze respectively as the country enjoyed a productive day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.

Competing in the men's F57 event, Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season's best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium.

Compatriot Shubham Juyal (season's best 13.28m) pocketed the silver, while Cameron's Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.