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India sweeps gold, silver in CWG para shot put

August 01, 2026 17:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para athletes showcased exceptional talent at the Commonwealth Games, with Soman Rana winning a gold medal in shot put and triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran securing silver and bronze.

 Soman Rana

IMAGE: Soman Rana won gold in the men's F57 shot put at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Soman Rana clinched gold in the men's F57 para shot put event at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Rana achieved a season's best throw of 13.40m to secure the top position.
  • Indian triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won silver and bronze medals.
  • Compatriot Shubham Juyal secured silver in the men's F57 para shot put event.
  • India enjoyed a highly productive day at the Commonwealth Games with multiple medal wins in para-athletics.

Indian para shot putter Soman Rana clinched gold, while triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran bagged silver and bronze respectively as the country enjoyed a productive day at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday.

Competing in the men's F57 event, Rana, an Asian Para Games silver medallist in 2022, hurled the globe for a season's best 13.40m to stand on top of the podium.

Compatriot Shubham Juyal (season's best 13.28m) pocketed the silver, while Cameron's Cedric Azamdzi (12.57m) took home the bronze.

 
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soman ranacommonwealth gamespara shot putpraveen chitravelselva prabhu thirumaran

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