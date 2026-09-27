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Indian Women's Sepaktakraw Team Suffers Twin Losses In Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 27, 2026 12:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's women's doubles sepaktakraw team faced a challenging start at the Asian Games, suffering twin defeats against South Korea and the Philippines in Group B, highlighting the competitive nature of the sport.

Key Points

  • India's women's doubles sepaktakraw team suffered twin defeats in Group B at the Asian Games.
  • They lost 0-2 to South Korea and 0-2 to the Philippines in their initial matches.
  • The team, including Prity Langoljam, Menenu Tsukru, and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, will play Japan next.
  • The Indian men's team also failed to advance to the semifinals in the team regu event.
  • Sepaktakraw, a sport with a significant following in Southeast Asia, has seen India participate since 2006.

India suffered twin defeats in women's doubles Group B of the sepaktakraw event at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

The Indian team comprising Prity Langoljam, Menenu Tsukru and Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam went down 0-2 (8-15, 3-15) to South Korea in the opening match and then lost 0-2 (12-15, 6-15) to the Philippines in their second Group B match.

 

India will face Japan in their final group match on Monday.

The Indian men's team had also failed to progress to the semifinals of the men's team regu event.

Sepaktakraw, which directly translates to "kick the ball", has been part of the Games programme since 1990. India has participated in the sport since the 2006 edition and is slowly catching up with Southeast Asian countries, where the sport has a huge following.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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