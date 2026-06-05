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Blue Tigers Fall To Tajikistan In International Friendly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 05, 2026 22:58 IST

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The Indian football team, known as the Blue Tigers, faced a challenging 1-3 defeat against higher-ranked Tajikistan in an international friendly, continuing their preparations for crucial continental assignments.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Key Points

  • India lost 1-3 to higher-ranked Tajikistan in an international football friendly.
  • Tajikistan secured their lead with goals from Sheriddin Boboev, Mekhrubon Karimov, and Ehson Panjshanbe.
  • Farukh Choudhary scored India's only goal late in the second half.
  • This defeat marks India's third consecutive loss in their recent international friendly matches.
  • The match served as crucial preparation for India's upcoming continental assignments, allowing coach Khalid Jamil to assess player combinations.

India suffered a 1-3 defeat against higher-ranked Tajikistan in an international football friendly here on Friday. India will play another international friendly against the host nation on June 9.

India's Performance And Preparations

The home team took the lead early through Sheriddin Boboev's spot kick in the ninth minute and carried the advantage into the break as India struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-organised Tajik defence.

 

India fought hard after the change of ends but Tajikistan tightened their grip on the contest with two more goals from Mekhrubon Karimov (61st minute) and Ehson Panjshanbe (67th) in the second half. The visitors managed to reduce the margin late in the game after a superb effort from Farukh Choudhary (88th) but could not prevent a third successive defeat in their recent run of international friendlies.

The match was part of India's preparations for upcoming continental assignments, with head coach Khalid Jamil expected to use the outing to assess combinations and give exposure to several players against quality opposition. The Blue Tigers came into this match on the back of two defeats at the Unity Cup in London in which they lost 0-2 to Jamaica and 0-1 to Zimbabwe.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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