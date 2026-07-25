Indian Wheelchair Basketball Team Faces Tough Loss To Wales At Commonwealth Games

At the Commonwealth Games, India's wheelchair women's 3x3 basketball team faced a challenging start, suffering a significant 1-16 defeat against Wales in their Group B opener.

Key Points India's wheelchair women's 3x3 basketball team lost 1-16 to Wales at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian side struggled with intensity and scoring efficiency throughout the Group B match.

Wales dominated the game, limiting India to just one successful scoring attempt.

India aims to recover in upcoming group-stage fixtures to stay in the competition.

India suffered a heavy defeat in the wheelchair women's 3x3 basketball competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday, going down 1-16 to Wales in their Group B match.

The Indian side struggled to match Wales' intensity and scoring efficiency, falling behind early and failing to close the gap.

Wales dominated the match from start to finish as India were found wanting in attack, converting just one of their 12 scoring attempts.

India will now look to bounce back in their remaining group-stage fixtures to keep their campaign alive.