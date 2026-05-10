HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Women's Archery Team Wins Gold At World Cup

Indian Women's Archery Team Wins Gold At World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 08:34 IST

x

Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Kumkum Mohod led the Indian women's recurve team to a stunning gold medal victory at the Archery World Cup Stage 2, defeating China in a thrilling shoot-off.

Photograph: ANI Photos

Photograph: ANI Photos

Key Points

  • Indian women's recurve team wins gold at Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai.
  • The Indian team defeated China in a dramatic shoot-off to secure the victory.
  • Deepika Kumari delivered a crucial 9 in the final shoot-off arrow.
  • India stunned South Korea in the semi-finals of the Archery World Cup.
  • This is India's first World Cup gold in archery since 2021.

The Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod defeated hosts China in a dramatic shoot-off to clinch the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here on Sunday.

Tense Final Leads to Victory

In a tense final marked by ups and downs, India took the opening set before China fought back to level the contest and force a shoot-off after the four-set regulation ended in a tie.

 

Holding their nerves in the decider, the Indian trio prevailed 5-4 (28-26), with veteran Deepika delivering a crucial 9 under pressure in the final shoot-off arrow to seal India's first World Cup gold since 2021.

Earlier Success and Future Prospects

Earlier, India had stunned record 10-time Olympic champions South Korea in the semifinals.

It was India's second medal of the tournament after compound archer Pravin Jadhav opened the account with a bronze medal in the individual section on Saturday.

India also remains in contention for another podium finish with recurve archer Simranjeet Kaur set to compete in the semifinals later in the day, staying one win away from her maiden individual World Cup medal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Archery World Cup: Deepika leads women's recurve team to win gold
Archery World Cup: Deepika leads women's recurve team to win gold
India win 3 medals in Archery World Cup Stage 3
India win 3 medals in Archery World Cup Stage 3
India's women's team in archery World Cup final
India's women's team in archery World Cup final
Archery World Cup: India women win bronze
Archery World Cup: India women win bronze
Archery World Cup: Indian women's team storms into final
Archery World Cup: Indian women's team storms into final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at Suvendu Adhikari's Oath Ceremony0:11

WATCH: PM Modi and Mithun Da Share Warm Handshake at...

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO