Indian Women's Archery Team Wins Gold At World Cup

Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Kumkum Mohod led the Indian women's recurve team to a stunning gold medal victory at the Archery World Cup Stage 2, defeating China in a thrilling shoot-off.

Photograph: ANI Photos

Key Points Indian women's recurve team wins gold at Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai.

The Indian team defeated China in a dramatic shoot-off to secure the victory.

Deepika Kumari delivered a crucial 9 in the final shoot-off arrow.

India stunned South Korea in the semi-finals of the Archery World Cup.

This is India's first World Cup gold in archery since 2021.

The Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod defeated hosts China in a dramatic shoot-off to clinch the gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 here on Sunday.

Tense Final Leads to Victory

In a tense final marked by ups and downs, India took the opening set before China fought back to level the contest and force a shoot-off after the four-set regulation ended in a tie.

Holding their nerves in the decider, the Indian trio prevailed 5-4 (28-26), with veteran Deepika delivering a crucial 9 under pressure in the final shoot-off arrow to seal India's first World Cup gold since 2021.

Earlier Success and Future Prospects

Earlier, India had stunned record 10-time Olympic champions South Korea in the semifinals.

It was India's second medal of the tournament after compound archer Pravin Jadhav opened the account with a bronze medal in the individual section on Saturday.

India also remains in contention for another podium finish with recurve archer Simranjeet Kaur set to compete in the semifinals later in the day, staying one win away from her maiden individual World Cup medal.