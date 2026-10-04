India stay fourth but medal tally dips at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026

India finished fourth with 85 medals at Aichi-Nagoya, down from 106 in Hangzhou, highlighting the challenge of sustaining progress on the road to 2036.

IMAGE: India's Aman Sehrawat celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling Final at Inae Sports Center, Nagoya, Japan on Saturday, October 3. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points India secured fourth place at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, maintaining its position among Asia's leading sporting nations.

The country's medal tally dropped significantly to 85 (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze), 21 fewer than the previous edition's 106 medals.

Despite the fourth-place finish, the reduced medal haul underscores the challenge for India in sustaining progress towards its ambitious goals of a top-10 finish by 2036 and a top-five finish by 2047.

China, Japan, and South Korea dominated the standings, highlighting the vast gap India needs to bridge with the continent's sporting powerhouses.

India finished fourth at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, after Uzbekistan did not win a medal in Equestrian, the final event of the Asian Games on Sunday and finished 5th. But India's campaign aimed at building on the record haul in Hangzhou, ended with a significantly smaller medal tally.

Analysing India's Medal Tally

India retained fourth place in the overall standings but finished with 85 medals -- 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- 21 fewer medals and seven fewer golds than the 106-medal haul from the previous edition. The result does not take India out of Asia's leading sporting pack. But it does underline the challenge ahead for a country with bigger ambitions: breaking into the top 10 by 2036 and pushing towards a top-five finish by 2047.

Lessons from Aichi-Nagoya

If Hangzhou showed what India can achieve when momentum comes together, Aichi-Nagoya offered a different lesson -- sustaining that progress is considerably harder. China once again dominated the standings, finishing with 341 medals, including 169 gold. Japan were second with 269 medals, including 83 gold, while South Korea finished third with 150 medals and 39 gold.

The Road Ahead for Indian Sports

India's fourth-place finish, therefore, remains significant. It keeps the country among Asia's leading sporting nations and reflects the progress made over the past decade. But the gap to the continent's powerhouses remains vast. For India, the Aichi-Nagoya Games could ultimately prove valuable not simply for the medals won, but for the questions they have raised ahead of the longer journey towards 2036 and beyond.