India eye 6th Asian Champions Trophy title on home soil

Five-time champions and Asian Games gold medallists India are poised to dominate the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, kicking off on Tuesday in Jalandhar, marking a significant return of international hockey to Punjab.

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team at the Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points India, five-time champions and Asian Games gold medallists, are overwhelming favourites for the Asian Champions Trophy starting on Tuesday in Jalandhar.

The tournament marks the return of international hockey to Punjab after 17 years, allowing many Indian players to play in their home state.

India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on Tuesday, with other matches against China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea leading up to the semifinals and final on November 4 and 5.

Malaysia and Japan are identified as potential threats to India, despite India's recent victory over Malaysia in the Asian Games final.

Four senior players, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Nilakanta Sharma, are reportedly playing their final assignment for the country to facilitate a smooth transition for the 2028 Olympics.

Five-time champions, who are coming in as Asian Games gold-medallists, India would be overwhelming favourites to claim the silverware when the six-nation Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament kicks off, in Jalandhar, on Tuesday with the hosts taking on Bangladesh in their lung-opener.

Hockey's Grand Return To Punjab

The tournament marks hockey's return to Punjab after 17 long years.

The state has been the nerve-centre of Indian hockey for several decades and even now, more than half the team hails from here.

However, the last time an international hockey tournament was held in what is often described as the spiritual home of the sport was the Gold Cup in 2009.

But the wait is finally over for the likes of India captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Hardik Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh.

They will finally get an opportunity to play in front of family and friends in their home state. Harmanpreet has already stated that it would be an emotional high for him to have his family in the stands.

Manpreet Singh, however, will miss out after a calf injury sustained during a training session ruled him out. He has been replaced by fellow play-maker Vivek Sagar Prasad.

The tournament is also expected to trigger a wave of nostalgia.

Punjab has, after all, produced legends like Balbir Singh Senior, Udham Singh Kular, Prithipal Singh, Ajit Pal Singh, Surjit Singh Randhawa and Pargat Singh among others.

Jalandhar's Sansarpur village is considered the 'Mecca of Indian hockey, having produced 14 Olympians alongside 300 other national and international players.

Even India's chief coach Craig Fulton is eagerly looking forward to playing in Punjab.

"...we can't wait to feed off the home crowd. There's nothing like playing a tournament in India, and we've missed it," he said.

India's Dominant Campaign And Schedule

India, the defending champions and the highest ranked side at eighth globally, are the most successful team in the tournament's history, having won the title five times -- 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024.

The hosts will open their campaign against Bangladesh, who replaced Pakistan after they opted out citing security reasons, and will then play China on October 29, Japan (October 30), Malaysia (November 1) and Korea (November 2).

The top four teams from the league stages of the competition will progress to the semifinals. The semifinals and the final will be played at Mohali on November 4 and 5.

India have retained the core of the squad that won the gold in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, making minor changes overall.

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has replaced Mohith HS, while young defender Amandeep Lakra and mid-fielder Aditya Lalage have earned opportunities to cement their places in the national side.

Key Challenges And Player Transitions

With arch-rivals Pakistan not here, the biggest threat for India in the tournament will be Malaysia, a team which has often troubled the home side in the past.

India might have defeated them 5-1 in the Asian Games final, but the Harmanpreet-led side can take Malaysia lightly at its own peril.

Korea has been a force in decline but Japan have the capability to upstage India. They did push the Indian team hard in their Asian Games clash recently but ultimately lost 0-2.

It will be a case of mixed emotions for four senior Indian players -- Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma, who were all a part of the Olympics and Asian Games medal-winning sides.

It is reliably learnt that the ACT would be their final assignment for the country.

Although the quartet wanted to continue, but the top brass in Hockey India has decided that a smooth transition is needed to prepare for the 2028 Olympics. India qualified for the Games by winning the Asian Games gold.

In other matches of the opening day, Malaysia will take on China in the tournament-opener, while Korea will play Japan.

Tournament Fixtures And Squad Details

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Malaysia vs China (1pm)

Japan vs South Korea (3.15pm)

India vs Bangladesh (7pm).