'India stands tall today because of your grit, achievements'

Nita Ambani lauds Paralympians after rich medal haul in Paris.

IMAGE: Gold medalist Avani Lekhara, Silver medalist Manish Narwal, Pranav Soorma and Bronze medalists Rubina Francis, Mona Agarwal and Rakesh Kumar were among those who returmed home from the Paralympic Games in Paris, on Saturday, September 7. Photograph: SAI Media/X

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, lavished praise on the Indian contingent for their record-breaking display at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paralympics campaign in Paris on Sunday with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics.

India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

In a statement, Nita Ambani wrote: "As the Paris 2024 Paralympics come to a close, I am filled with immense pride for India's extraordinary athletes. With the highest-ever tally of 29 medals, including a record 7 golds and our best-ever ranking, you have not only broken records but also barriers!

India stands tall today because of your grit, talent, and achievements. You have united the nation in celebration and inspired millions to dream big! I salute each one of your journeys and wish you even greater glory in the years to come. Many, many congratulations. Jai Hind!"

IMAGE: Preeti Pal, who clinched bronze medals in women's T35 100m and 200m competitions, became the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics. Photograph: ANI

A record contingent of 84 para-athletes represented the nation in 12 disciplines. India also participated in three new sports in Paris, including para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.

India rewrote several records and unlocked some new firsts at the Paralympic Games.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

India recorded a one-two finish at a para-athletics competition for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event. This was among India's first-ever medals in this sport. Dharambir also set an Asian record of 34.92 m.

In the T64 high jump event, Praveen Kumar stood at the top of the podium with an Asian record-breaking jump of 2.08 m, landing India their sixth gold. India finished the competition with seven gold medals. Preeti Pal, who clinched bronze medals in women's T35 100m and 200m competitions, became the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics.

India also found its first-ever archery champion across the Olympics and Paralympics, with Harvinder Singh getting the gold in the individual recurve para-archery against Poland's Lukasz Ciszek.