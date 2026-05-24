India Names 22-Member Squad For ISSF World Cup In Munich

India's top shooters, including Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh, are set to compete at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Munich, a key event ahead of the World Championships.

Photographs: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Key Points India is sending a 22-member squad to the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Munich.

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will compete in multiple pistol events.

The squad includes experienced campaigners and young shooters.

The Munich World Cup is a major preparatory event for the World Championships.

India won a gold medal at the previous World Cup in Granada.

India will field a 22-member squad at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Munich from May 24 to 31, with double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker set to compete in two individual pistol events besides the mixed team competition.

India's Shooting Squad Blends Experience With Youth

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Sunday announced a squad blending experienced campaigners with young shooters for what is regarded as one of the sport's premier annual events.

Alongside Manu, Olympian and world championship medallist Esha Singh will also feature in two individual pistol events as India's leading shooters return to top-level international competition away from home for the first time this season.

Competition Schedule And Key Events

The competition will begin from May 26 with the women's 25m pistol precision stage. The qualification round of men's 10m air pistol and the elimination round of women's 50m rifle 3 positions will also be held on the opening day, along with qualification for the men's 10m air rifle event.

The first finals of the tournament -- men's 10m air pistol and men's 10m air rifle -- are also scheduled on the opening day.

Strong International Field Expected

A total of 696 shooters from 80 countries, including several Olympic and world champions, are expected to compete at the Munich World Cup, which serves as a major preparatory event ahead of the World Championships and other marquee multi-sport competitions later this year.

India's Previous Performance

India had won one gold medal at the season's first Rifle/Pistol World Cup in Granada in April, where the country had fielded shooters ranked between third and sixth domestically.

The Munich event, however, will feature India's top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters against a strong international field.