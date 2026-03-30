India U20 Women's Team Finalises Squad for AFC Asian Cup Thailand 2026

The India U20 women's football team is set to compete in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Thailand 2026, announcing their final squad and aiming for a spot in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after intensive preparations.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India U20 women's team announced their 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Thailand 2026, marking their return to the tournament after 20 years.

The Young Tigresses will compete against Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in the group stage of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

A top finish in their group at the AFC U20 Asian Cup could secure India's qualification for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The team prepared with a training camp in Bengaluru, followed by friendly matches against senior Swedish club teams in Sweden.

Indian U20 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson on Monday named a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

India, who qualified for the tournament after 20 years, will begin their campaign with a match against Japan on April 2 at the Thammasat Stadium, followed by matches against Australia on April 5 and Chinese Taipei on April 8.

The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams among all three groups will make it to the quarter-finals.

Further, the four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The Young Tigresses arrived in Bangkok on March 20, and had 13 days to acclimatise to the local conditions. The travelling contingent comprised 24 players, with defender Alka Indwar now released as Alexandersson finalised his 23-player squad for the final tournament.

Preparation for the Asian Cup

India had begun their current training camp in Bengaluru in January after the conclusion of the first phase of the IWL. Later, they had a one-month camp in Sweden, where they played five friendly matches against the senior teams of Swedish club sides.

After their return from Scandinavia, the Young Tigresses continued training in Kolkata before heading to the Thailand capital.

India's Squad

India's 23-member squad for AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.