India Sporting Goods Fair Aims to Propel Manufacturing Sector

The India Sporting Goods Fair highlights the nation's ambition to become a global leader in sports goods manufacturing, supported by government initiatives and a focus on boosting exports.

Key Points The 4th India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) features 75 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of athletic gear and sports equipment.

The Indian government has allocated Rs 500 crore to promote sports goods manufacturing, aiming to position India as a global hub.

Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao urges manufacturers to scale up production and exports to achieve a target of Rs 80,000 crore.

India's current share of global sports goods exports is only 0.5%, indicating significant growth potential.

The government encourages joint ventures and international collaborations to boost the sports manufacturing sector.

Seventy five exhibitors from all over the country will showcase athletic gear, equipment, and apparel for diverse disciplines in the 4th India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) amid the government push to position the country as a global hub of sports goods manufacturing.

ISGF, organised by the Sports Goods and Toys Export Promotion Council, was inaugurated on Tuesday and will wind up on April 2 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

The government, for the first time, has allocated Rs 500 crore for the promotion of sports goods manufacturing in its annual budget presented earlier this year.

Exhibitors will be showcasing a diverse range of products including athletic goods, badminton and tennis equipment, boxing gear, cricket equipment, fitness equipment, sports apparel, indoor sports equipment and toys.

Government Support and Industry Growth

Addressing exhibitors, international buyers and stakeholders on the eve of the fair, Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao stated, "This is a golden period in the growth trajectory of India's sports goods industry."

Rao reiterated the government's commitment to scale sports goods exports from approximately Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore.

"If we have to move from â¹3,000 crore to â¹80,000 crore, every manufacturer will have to multiply their scale nearly 25 times. If you do not dream big, you will not be able to achieve it," he said.

China dominates the sector currently with a market share of nearly 50 per cent followed by the USA, Taiwan, Germany and Vietnam. India's footprint on the global exports market is a mere 0.5 per cent currently.

Manufacturers were urged to expand globally and adopt a forward-looking approach driven by innovation.

"Let us aim to host the world's largest sports goods exhibition in India with participation from exhibitors across the globe," Rao said.

Reaffirming the Government's commitment, Rao noted that Rs 500 crore has already been allocated in the Union Budget for the sector.

"We would also like to see many more new manufacturers entering the sports manufacturing sector. The industry should actively explore joint ventures and international collaborations, and the Ministry will be happy to support such partnerships," Rao said.

Addressing the gathering, Joint Secretary (Sports), Vineel Krishna said the manufacturing sector not only needs to meet domestic demand but also enhance India's global export potential.

"We are hopeful that in the next couple of months we will be able to launch the sports goods manufacturing scheme after necessary approvals," he said.