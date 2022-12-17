News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India shoot it out to reach Women's Nations Cup final

India shoot it out to reach Women's Nations Cup final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
December 17, 2022 00:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Savita Punia of India guards the goal

IMAGE: India's Savita Punia was stellar while guarding the goal. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

Skipper Savita Punia produced an excellent performance under the bar as India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout to set up a final clash against Spain in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in Valencia, on Friday.

In regulation time, both teams were locked 1-1 after India bounced back through Udita's 45th-minute penalty corner conversion to cancel out Naomi Carrol's 13th-minute strike.

In the shootout, India struck through Lalremsiami and Sonika in their second and third attempts.

Ireland managed a solitary strike in the shootout from their third attempt through Hannah McLoughlin.

 

Savita stood tall under the bar and foiled Ellen Curran's strike with her resolute defence as it went down the wire with Kathryn Mullan needing to score from Ireland's last attempt to keep them alive.

But Mullan shot wide as India sealed another shootout win to make the final. The Indian women's team had beaten New Zealand by an identical margin in the shootout to win the Commonwealth Games bronze earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Spain rode on Sara Barrios' 14th-minute field goal to defeat Japan 1-0 and seal their final berth.

The lower-ranked Ireland team (No 13) drew first blood with a brilliant counter-attacking run from the right flank as Carrol took possession before slotting it past Savita with a powerful strike.

Trailing by one goal at half-time, India failed to create any clear-cut chance, while their penalty corner conversions continued to elude them with Gurjit Kaur and Navneet wasting chances.

They had a golden chance to equalise with Deep Grace Ekka taking the strike from close range as the ball took a deflection from Vandana Katariya but only to ricochet off the crossbar in the second quarter.

However, Udita slammed the ball from a low strike just five seconds before the third quarter to bring up the equaliser.

Having missed a flurry of attempts, world number eight India finally managed to score from a penalty and breach Irish goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy's defence seconds before the end of the third quarter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Amravati murder accused set up terror gang: NIA
Amravati murder accused set up terror gang: NIA
Beijing reports first Covid deaths after lifting curbs
Beijing reports first Covid deaths after lifting curbs
Mark my words, BJP will be taken down by Cong: Rahul
Mark my words, BJP will be taken down by Cong: Rahul
Delhi teacher throws girl from 1st floor, arrested
Delhi teacher throws girl from 1st floor, arrested
500 Constitution bench cases pending in SC: Govt
500 Constitution bench cases pending in SC: Govt
Guj anti-terror law can't apply retrospectively: SC
Guj anti-terror law can't apply retrospectively: SC
No SC benches will sit during winter break: CJI
No SC benches will sit during winter break: CJI

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Spain captain Busquets calls it a day

Ranji: Nagaland suffer dismal loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances