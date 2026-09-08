India Dominates World Archery Para Series With Two Golds

India's para archers showcased exceptional talent at the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad, clinching two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal, highlighting their growing prowess on the international stage.
India bagged two gold, two silver and one bronze on the penultimate day of the World Archery Para Series (Stage III) here on Tuesday, with the men's compound and recurve teams winning the top honours and Swati Chaudhary grabbing two medals. Reigning world champion Toman Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami won the men's compound team gold with a 152-139 victory over Iraq, while Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi rallied past Slovakia 6-2 for the men's recurve team title. The women's recurve team of Bhawna and Pooja added a silver after losing to China 0-6, while Swati and Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari finished runners-up in the Mixed Team W1 (Rec/Comp) event. Swati then returned in the afternoon session to claim bronze in the individual W1 category, defeating Russia's Elena Krutova while competing under the Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) flag, 6-2. India also missed out on a bronze in the women's compound team event, with Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag losing their third-place playoff to China.
Key Points
- India secured a total of five medals, including two gold, two silver, and one bronze, at the World Archery Para Series in Ahmedabad.
- The men's compound team, featuring Toman Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami, won gold with a dominant victory over Iraq.
- Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi secured gold in the men's recurve team event by rallying past Slovakia.
- Swati Chaudhary was a standout performer, winning both a silver in the mixed team W1 event and an individual bronze in the W1 category.
- India also secured two silver medals in the women's recurve team and mixed team W1 events, and narrowly missed another bronze.
Men's Teams Secure Gold MedalsSwami and Toman clinched the gold medal in the men's compound team event with a dominant win over Iraq's Abbas Kadhim and Anwer Aldawod. The Indians made a slow start, scoring an 8 in the opening end, but quickly found their rhythm. They dropped just five points over the next 12 arrows to establish a commanding lead. Swami and Toman maintained their scoring consistency thereafter, with their accurate arrow execution leaving Iraq with little room for a comeback. Harvinder and Sundi fought back from an opening-set deficit to defeat Slovakia's David Ivan and Denis Ivan 6-2, winning the match 34-37, 36-31, 38-34, 35-31. India struggled initially, with a 7 and no 10 in the opening set, allowing Slovakia to take an early advantage. But the Indian team
quickly settled into their shooting rhythm with Harvinder, a double Paralympic medallist, leading the recovery. The turning point came in the third set when India shot three 10s to take a 4-2 lead. They held their composure in the fourth set to complete the comeback and secure gold.