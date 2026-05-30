India Women's Hockey Team Draw Series With Australia 2-2

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The Indian Women's Hockey Team concluded their Australian tour with a 2-2 series draw, gaining valuable experience and identifying key areas for improvement ahead of the FIH Nations Cup and the Women's World Cup.

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India Women's Hockey Team drew their series against Australia 2-2 after a narrow 3-2 loss in the final match.

Navneet Kaur and Deepika Soreng scored for India, giving them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Australia mounted a comeback with goals from Abby Wilson, Olivia Downes, and Courtney Schonell.

The series served as crucial preparation for the FIH Nations Cup in Auckland and the Women's World Cup.

India demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline throughout the series, showcasing a potent attacking threat.

The Indian women's hockey team lost 2-3 against hosts Australia to share the four-match friendly series 2-2 here on Saturday. India came out strongly in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in just the second minute when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner to put early pressure on Australia.

India's Early Lead and Australia's Comeback

In the second quarter, Deepika Soreng (23th) doubled India's lead with a neat conversion. It remained 2-0 at half-time.

Australia fought back in the third quarter, levelling through strikes from Abby Wilson (42nd) and Olivia Downes (44th) in quick succession.

A late strike from Courtney Schonell (58th) gave the hosts a narrow 3-2 win.

Positives and Preparation for Upcoming Tournaments

Despite the result, India can take plenty of positives from the tour.

Having bounced back from an opening-game defeat to win the next two matches, the Indian team demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and a potent attacking threat throughout the series, continuing to build ahead of the upcoming season that begins with the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand.

India had lost 1-2 against Australia in the series opener but bounced back strongly to beat the hosts 4-2 in shootout after both the sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the second match.

India then defeated Australia in the third match to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Focus on Defence and Midfield

The Indians have impressed in most aspects of the game in the tour so far, especially in defence and midfield.

The tour Down Under served as important preparation ahead of the Women's Nations Cup in Auckland from June 15-21.

The ongoing tour also holds greater significance ahead of the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30.

The upcoming Nations Cup will be India's opportunity to earn back promotion to the FIH Pro League for the 2026-27 season, which will also be a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.