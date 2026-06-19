India's World Team Snooker Gold Dream Shattered By China 'A'

India's quest for World Team Snooker Championship gold ended in heartbreak as hosts China 'A' narrowly defeated the Indian team 3-2 in a tense final, despite strong efforts from Pankaj Advani.
India were left heartbroken as hosts China 'A' edged them 3-2 in a tense final rubber to clinch the World Team Snooker Championship gold medal here on Friday. With the tie locked at 2-2, India's Aditya Mehta faltered in the decisive frame against Li Chengjie, failing to capitalise on crucial chances in an error-ridden contest. The humid conditions and excessive throw off the cushions added to the challenge, with both players struggling, but Mehta ultimately came up short in the title decider.
Key Points
- India's snooker team lost 3-2 to China 'A' in the World Team Snooker Championship final.
- Aditya Mehta faltered in the decisive final frame, leading to India's defeat.
- Pankaj Advani delivered strong performances, winning two frames for India.
- Challenging humid conditions and table throw affected play for both teams.
- China 'A' secured the gold medal on home soil after a tense contest.