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India's Asian Games Sepak Takraw Journey Ends Despite Philippines Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 23, 2026 09:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's men's sepak takraw team exited the Asian Games despite a crucial win, as a tiebreak decision dashed their semifinal hopes.

Photograph: X

Photograph: X

Key Points

  • India secured a 2-1 victory against the Philippines in their final Group B match.
  • Despite the win, India failed to qualify for the Asian Games sepak takraw semifinals.
  • A 3-0 clean sweep was necessary for India to advance, but they lost the third regu.
  • Japan progressed to the semifinals on a tiebreak, alongside powerhouse Malaysia.
  • A semifinal berth guarantees a medal in the men's team regu event.
India failed to progress to the semifinals despite notching up a 2-1 win over the Philippines in their final Group B match of the men's team regu event in sepak takraw at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. A 'regu' event is three-a-side affair.

Asian Games Sepak Takraw: India's Campaign Ends

India needed a 3-0 win to keep their semifinal hopes alive, but a 2-1 victory was not enough as Japan advanced on the tiebreak after India, Japan and the Philippines all finished with three regu wins. India won the first two regus 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) and 2-1 (15-9, 10-15, 15-8) to move within one win of a clean sweep, but lost the third 0-2 (15-17, 11-15). India had earlier lost 1-2 to Japan and 0-3 to powerhouse Malaysia, while Japan lost 0-3 to Malaysia and 1-2 to the Philippines. Malaysia was the other team to qualify for the semifinals. A semifinal berth assures a medal in the men's team regu event of sepak takraw.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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