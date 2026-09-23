India's Asian Games Sepak Takraw Journey Ends Despite Philippines Win

Discover how India's men's sepak takraw team exited the Asian Games despite a crucial win, as a tiebreak decision dashed their semifinal hopes.
India failed to progress to the semifinals despite notching up a 2-1 win over the Philippines in their final Group B match of the men's team regu event in sepak takraw at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. A 'regu' event is three-a-side affair.
Key Points
- India secured a 2-1 victory against the Philippines in their final Group B match.
- Despite the win, India failed to qualify for the Asian Games sepak takraw semifinals.
- A 3-0 clean sweep was necessary for India to advance, but they lost the third regu.
- Japan progressed to the semifinals on a tiebreak, alongside powerhouse Malaysia.
- A semifinal berth guarantees a medal in the men's team regu event.