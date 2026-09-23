India's Asian Games Sepak Takraw Journey Ends Despite Philippines Win

Discover how India's men's sepak takraw team exited the Asian Games despite a crucial win, as a tiebreak decision dashed their semifinal hopes.

Photograph: X

Key Points India secured a 2-1 victory against the Philippines in their final Group B match.

Despite the win, India failed to qualify for the Asian Games sepak takraw semifinals.

A 3-0 clean sweep was necessary for India to advance, but they lost the third regu.

Japan progressed to the semifinals on a tiebreak, alongside powerhouse Malaysia.

A semifinal berth guarantees a medal in the men's team regu event.

Asian Games Sepak Takraw: India's Campaign Ends

India failed to progress to the semifinals despite notching up a 2-1 win over the Philippines in their final Group B match of the men's team regu event in sepak takraw at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. A 'regu' event is three-a-side affair.India needed a 3-0 win to keep their semifinal hopes alive, but a 2-1 victory was not enough as Japan advanced on the tiebreak after India, Japan and the Philippines all finished with three regu wins. India won the first two regus 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) and 2-1 (15-9, 10-15, 15-8) to move within one win of a clean sweep, but lost the third 0-2 (15-17, 11-15). India had earlier lost 1-2 to Japan and 0-3 to powerhouse Malaysia, while Japan lost 0-3 to Malaysia and 1-2 to the Philippines. Malaysia was the other team to qualify for the semifinals. A semifinal berth assures a medal in the men's team regu event of sepak takraw.