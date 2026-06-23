Indian Seniors Secure Top Spot In Asia Cup Bridge Championship

Indian Seniors have impressively climbed to the top position in their section at the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship in Panaji, showcasing strong potential for a podium finish amidst fierce competition from dominant Chinese teams.

Key Points Indian Seniors "A" team leads their section with 86.75 victory points at the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship.

China has demonstrated significant dominance in both the men's and mixed team categories, securing top positions.

India's "A" and "B" teams are currently placed 3rd and 4th respectively, maintaining hopes for a podium finish.

Indonesia leads the women's category, with India "A" also competing strongly.

The top four teams from each category will advance to the semifinals after completing their respective rounds.

Indian Seniors climbed to the top position in their section, even as China dominated the proceedings at the end of the seventh round of the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship here on Tuesday. India "A" and "B" teams kept their hope alive for a podium finish remaining at the 3rd and 4th position with 86.66 and 85.87 victory points respectively.

Indian Senior "A" took a big lead by scoring 86.75 victory points to be at the top and was followed by Thailand (77.48 VPs), Australia (77.48 VPs) and Japan (76.47 VPs). Indian "B" were fifth with 76.02 VPs.

China's Dominance In Men's And Mixed Categories

In the men's group, China amassed a total of 101.14 VPs to take a massive lead. They beat Hong Kong China "A" 12.44-7.56 (VPs) in the sixth round and defeated Bangladesh 17.49-2.52 VPs in the seventh round. Hong Kong China "A" were second in this group with 88.39 VPs.

Indian Men "A" after losing to Australia 5.58-14.42 VPs, earned 12 VPs from a bye in the 6th round and then beat Hong Kong China "A" by 13.23- 6.77 VPs. India "B" also put up a fine show in the fifth round defeating Kuwait 18.41-1.59 VPs, beat Thailand by 12.44- 7.56 VPs and then drubbed Chinese Taipei 18.41-1.59 VPs.

Competition Heats Up For Semifinals

Like the men's team, Chinese mixed team "A" and "B" also displayed their might at the Mixed event and are now remaining at the first and second positions with 94.98 and 86.85 VPs respectively. Hong Kong China are in third position with 82.54 VPs.

In the women category, holders Indonesia continued to lead the field with 84.31 VPs at the end of the sixth round and are followed by China (84.31 VPs) and Hong China "B" (67.77VPs) and India "A" (63 VPs). The top four teams make the semifinals after completion of their respective rounds -- 15 for men, nine for women, 13 for mixed and 14 rounds for the seniors.