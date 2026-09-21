Asian Games: India Adds More Medals, Suchika Tariyal Makes MMA History

India's medal count at the Asian Games continues to climb with significant contributions from shooting and a historic MMA bronze for Suchika Tariyal, even as the elusive gold remains a target.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points India's medal tally at the Asian Games reached six, comprising four silver and two bronze, with the quest for a gold medal ongoing.

Shooting contributed significantly with three new medals, including two silver and one bronze, from the men's 10m air rifle event.

Suchika Tariyal made history by winning India's first-ever MMA medal, a bronze, despite a technical weigh-in issue preventing her from reaching the final.

Indian teams showed strong performances in badminton, hockey, and table tennis, advancing in their respective competitions.

The swimming campaign faced disappointment, with Srihari Nataraj finishing 10th in the 50m backstroke final and other swimmers failing to progress.

Gold eluded India but medals trickled in from the shooting range for the second successive day even as the country's first ever podium finish in mixed martial arts medal became more a tale of heartbreak than history in Asian Games here on Monday.

Suchika Tariyal wept on the mat as being just 700gm more than Singaporean Hui Hoon Teo in the morning weigh-in prevented her from making the summit clash after a bitterly-contested semifinal ended drawn. She had to settle for bronze, which was India's first ever in the combat sport but one that could have been bettered.

The Indian's slightly higher weight proved decisive as technical rules allowed the lighter competitor to move ahead in case of a draw.

India's overall tally stood at six medals, four silver and two bronze as the wait continued for a gold.

India's Medal Progress And Shooting Success

The focus of the action was, however, the shooting range where three medals -- two silver a bronze -- were added to the kitty.

Youngsters Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil held their nerve in a gripping shootout to win the individual silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10m air rifle after combining with teenager Parth Mane to fetch a team silver.

The three medals took India's shooting tally to five -- four silver and a bronze -- but once again a gold was out of bounds as China, once again, set the benchmark with world number one Sheng Lihao's commanding performance.

Sheng, Changhong Zhang and Sihan Ma amassed 1899.0 points to improve their own world record of 1898.4 set in Cairo last year for a gold.

The men's team silver placed the spotlight on 18-year-old former junior world champion Parth Mane and 21-year-old Himanshu Dhillon, who is just about understanding the senior circuit in which the scores, pressure and competition demand an entirely different level of consistency.

Suchika Tariyal's Historic MMA Bronze

Suchika etched her name in the history books as India's first ever Asiad medallist in MMA in the traditional women's 60kg category. But far from celebrating she was in tears mourning the medal she could have won had she made the finals.

Hailing from Kiloi village in Haryana's Rohtak district, the 36-year-old Suchika's life is an astonishing of adaptability. She is a 2024 world champion in jiu-jitsu, represented the country in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in judo and as a kurash fighter at the 2022 Asian Games.

On Monday, she fought her heart out, only to be denied by technicalities. Thankfully it wasn't before a medal was assured and she acknowledged how much it mattered to her after regaining her composure.