Indian Athletes Shine With Silver And Bronze At Asian Relays

Indian athletes made a strong start at the Asian Relay Championships in Shaoxing, China, securing both a silver and a bronze medal on the opening day across mixed 4x100m and 4x400m events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

Key Points India secured a silver and a bronze medal on the opening day of the Asian Relay Championships.

The Indian mixed 4x100m quartet won a bronze medal with a time of 41.47 seconds.

The Indian mixed 4x400m team clinched a silver medal, clocking 3 minutes and 17.06 seconds.

The championships are being held in Shaoxing, China, featuring top Asian relay teams.

Indian athletes demonstrated competitive performances in both mixed relay events.

India won a silver and a bronze on the opening day of the Asian Relay Championships here on Saturday.

The Indian mixed 4x100m quartet of Animesh Kujur, Gaurav Pranav, Tamanna and SS Sneha clocked 41.47 seconds to take the bronze medal. Thailand won gold with a time of 41.14 seconds, while China took the silver in 41.29 seconds.

Later in the day, the Indian mixed 4x400m team of TS Shetty, Barath Sridhar, MR Poovamma and Neeru Pathak won the silver, clocking 3 minutes and 17.06 seconds. Kazakhstan won with a time of 3:16.35, while China took the bronze in 3:17.20.