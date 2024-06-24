India secures Archery team spots for Paris Olympics

IMAGE: The Indian trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Dhiraj Bommadevara / X IMAGE: The Indian trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India's archers secured team quota places for both the men's and women's categories at the upcoming Paris Olympics, based on the latest world rankings. This achievement allows India to compete in all five archery medal events in Paris: men's and women's teams, individual competitions, and the mixed team category.

India topped the rankings among countries that hadn't yet qualified through individual tournaments. This system awards team quotas to the top two nations following a series of qualification events.

Previously, teams qualified through a combination of the World Archery Championships and continental qualifiers. Here's a breakdown of those qualifiers:

World Archery Championships (Berlin 2023): South Korea, Turkey, Japan (men); Germany, Mexico (women)

Continental Qualifiers:

Asia: Kazakhstan (men), South Korea (women)

Pan-America: Colombia (men), USA (women)

Europe: Italy (men), Netherlands (women)

Final Olympic Qualifier (Antalya 2024): Mexico, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain (men); China, Malaysia, Great Britain, Chinese Taipei (women)

With these team quotas secured, India's archery team is shaping up for the Olympics. Veteran archer Tarundeep Rai will be making his impressive fourth Olympic appearance, while Deepika Kumari will compete in her fourth consecutive Games.



Newcomers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur will be making their Olympic debuts, and Pravin Jadhav will return for his second Olympic outing.

India Archery Team for Paris Olympics:

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav

Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat