India Secures 15 Medals At World Archery Para Series Stage III

India's para archers showcased exceptional talent at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, clinching an impressive 15 medals, including four golds, as they gear up for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Photographs: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points India secured a total of 15 medals, comprising four gold, three silver, and eight bronze, at the World Archery Para Series Stage III.

Despite having the highest medal count, India finished second in the standings behind the Czech Republic, who won five gold medals.

Paralympic champion Harvinder Singh and world champion Sheetal Devi spearheaded India's gold medal victories.

The competition served as a vital international test for Indian para archers in preparation for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.

Notable performances included multiple medals for Swati Chaudhary, Toman Kumar, and Bhawna across various categories.

Hosts India have capped a memorable campaign at the World Archery Para Series Stage III, finishing with the highest medals tally of 15 -- four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

However India finished second in the medal standings behind the Czech Republic in the standings as they won five gold medals.

China finished third with two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

India's Strong Performance Ahead Of Asian Para Games

The competition provided India's para archers with an important international test ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, scheduled from October 18-24.

Gold Medal Victories For Star Archers

India's gold-medal charge was spearheaded by Paralympic champion and medallist Harvinder Singh, who combined with Vijay Sundi to win the para recurve men's doubles title.

Harvinder, a historic Paralympic gold and bronze medallist -- India's first Paralympics medalist in archery -- then added another gold on the final day, partnering Bhawna to victory in the para recurve mixed team event.

Shyam Sunder Swami and Toman Kumar provided India's third gold in the para compound men's doubles, before world champion and Paris Paralympic bronze medallist Sheetal Devi completed the country's gold-medal tally by winning the para compound women's individual title.

Sheetal's victory also saw another Indian, Sarita, finish on the podium with a bronze in the same event.

Silver And Bronze Medal Haul

India's three silver medals came through Bhawna and Pooja in the para recurve women's doubles, Tanvi Ingale in the visually impaired category, and Swati Chaudhary and Adil Mohammed Nazir Ansari in the W1 mixed team event.

The hosts also took eight bronze medals, with Yugal Garg finishing third in the visually impaired category.

Swati Chaudhary added a bronze in the W1 women's individual event, while Sheetal Devi and world champion Toman Kumar combined to win bronze in the para compound mixed team event.

Toman had earlier claimed bronze in the para compound men's individual event, while Bhawna completed a three-medal haul with bronze in the para recurve women's individual section.

Swati then added another bronze alongside Vasundhara Teotia in the W1 women's doubles, taking her personal tally to two medals.

Adil also completed a double, partnering Vinayak Breed to bronze in the W1 men's doubles.

W1 discipline is for athletes with severe impairments affecting both upper and lower limbs, as well as the torso.