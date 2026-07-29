Commonwealth Games: India's lawn bowls pair register comeback victory

India's men's pairs lawn bowls team, featuring Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar, continued their impressive Commonwealth Games campaign with a strategic comeback victory over Namibia, securing their second group stage win.

IMAGE: India's lawn bowls pair of Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh secured a convincing victory over Namibia's Christo Steenkamp and Waylon Wentzel. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India's men's pairs lawn bowls team secured a crucial victory against Namibia at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo, Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar, demonstrated strong composure to win the first set 5-3 after trailing.

Tactical play and precise deliveries allowed India to score five consecutive points, turning the first set around.

India dominated the second set, establishing an early lead and comfortably closing out the match 6-3.

This marks India's second successive win in the group stage of the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls competition.

India continued their impressive start to the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games with a hard-fought victory over Namibia in the Men's Pairs Section B Round 2 Match 2 in Glasgow on Wednesday.

India's Strategic Comeback Against Namibia

Building on Tuesday's dramatic tie-break win over Cook Islands, the Indian duo of 'lead' Navneet Singh and 'skip' Dinesh Kumar displayed remarkable composure to come from behind and clinch the opening set 5-3.

Namibia looked in control after racing to a 3-0 lead, but the Indian pair responded with a superb run of precise deliveries and tactical play.

Navneet and Dinesh seized the momentum by scoring five points on the trot, turning the set on its head and leaving their opponents with little room for a comeback.

The second set was far more straightforward for the Indians, who dominated proceedings from the outset. They established an early 2-0 advantage and steadily extended it to 6-1 with consistent shot-making and effective control of the jack.

Namibia managed to pull back two points late in the set to narrow the margin to 6-3, but the result was never in doubt as the Indians comfortably closed out the contest to register their second successive win in the group stage.