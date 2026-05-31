India Secure Second Place At Asian U20 Athletics Championships

India showcased a stellar performance at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, clinching second place with an impressive medal haul, including multiple gold medals and record-breaking performances.

Key Points India finished second at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships with 10 gold medals.

The Indian women's 4x400m relay team set a new meet record.

Muskan won gold in the women's 5,000m event.

Venkatram Reddy Mogali secured gold in the men's 800m with a personal best.

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team won bronze, also improving the previous meet record.

India clinched three more gold on the final day to end their impressive campaign at the second place in the medal tally in the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

India accumulated 19 medals -- 10 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze -- in the four-day meet to finish second behind China (14 gold, 9 silver, 2 bronze). Japan ended at third with 18 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze).

Record-Breaking Relay Performances

India also won two silver and one bronze on the final day Sunday.

The Indian 4x400m women's team, anchored by Neeru Pathak, won gold with a time of 3 minute 38.07 seconds to better the meet record. The other members of the team were Bhumika Sanjay Nehate, Tahura Khatun and Sehnoor Bawa. The previous meet record of 3:38.20 was set by Japan in 2018.

All three medal winning teams in the men's 4x400m relay improved the previous meet record of 3:07.38 set by Japan in 1999. China took home gold with a time of 3:04.88 and Qatar won silver (3:05.06).

Individual Gold Medals

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team also improved the meet record of 3:07.38 but finished third with a time of 3:05.54.

The team members were Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S and Mohammed Ashfaq.

Earlier in the morning session, Muskan set the ball rolling by winning the gold medal in the women's 5,000m. She clocked 16:53.08.

Venkatram Reddy Mogali won the second gold of the day in the men's 800m. He clocked 1:48.27 seconds, a personal best.

Silver Medals and Personal Bests

Discus thrower Nishchay narrowly missed the gold and settled for silver with a distance of 60.10m, also his personal best.

The women's 4x100m relay team also won silver with a time of 45.05 seconds. The team members were Kajal Hirabhai Vaja, Bhavana G, Aarti and Nipam.