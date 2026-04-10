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Home  » Sports » Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli Secure India's Victory Over Mongolia in Billie Jean King Cup

Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli Secure India's Victory Over Mongolia in Billie Jean King Cup

By Amanpreet Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 17:05 IST

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Zeel Desai and Sahaja Yamalapalli delivered commanding performances, securing a decisive victory for India against Mongolia in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I.

Photograph: Ankita Raina/X

Photograph: Ankita Raina/X

Key Points

  • Zeel Desai made a successful Billie Jean King Cup debut, defeating Anu-Vjin Gantor in straight sets.
  • Sahaja Yamalapalli secured the tie for India against Mongolia with a dominant performance.
  • India faces Korea in their final match of the competition, aiming to maintain their position in Group I.
  • The Indian team's chances of finishing in the top two were impacted by a defeat against Thailand.
  • India needs to win against both Mongolia and Korea to keep their play-off chances alive in the Billie Jean King Cup.

India enjoyed a dominant day as Zeel Desai secured a straight-sets victory on her Billie Jean King Cup debut against 15-year-old Anu-Vjin Gantor while Sahaja Yamalapalli followed suit, winning without dropping a game to seal the tie against Mongolia in the Asia/Oceania Group I on Friday.

Zeel drubbed her rival 6-0 6-0 in mere 37 minutes before Sahaja Yamlapalli trounced 32-year-old Jargal Altansarnai by an identical scoreline in 42 minutes at DLTA Complex.

 

It was not more than a casual hitting session for the home players as unranked rival players did not have the game to hurt them.

Looking Ahead

India take on Korea on Saturday, the final day of the competition, in their last outing of the tournament, and most likely, the hosts will keep their place in Group I.

The defeat against Thailand put India in a spot as it hurt their chances to finish in top-two. The top two sides in the six-team event will progress to play-offs while the bottom two will be relegated to Group II.

Debut Performance

Considering the inexperience of Gantor, who has managed to win just one game so far in the tournament, India captain Vishal Uppal didn't mind putting in Desai, giving her some match practice.

Clearly, the unranked Gantor is not yet ready to play at this level. She has a lot to learn but such defeats can be demoralising too. Putting an uncooked player at this level could only be because of lack of options.

Gantor hardly won a point on her own. Only when Zeel made an unforced error, the Mongolian had a point to her name.

The Mongolian teenager seemed to have no will to fight, having resigned herself instead. She could not return properly as the balls consistently flew outside the lines, reducing it to a drab affair.

The India camp won't complain, considering that they need to win this tie against Mongolia and against Korea on Saturday to somehow keep play-offs chances alive.

Later, Sahaja also won without fuss. It was the same story, as there was no fight at all. Winning a game was a struggle for Jargal, leave alone testing the Indian, ranked 385.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Amanpreet Singh in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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