Commonwealth Games: India's Schedule For Day Two

Discover the complete schedule for Indian athletes competing on the second day of the Commonwealth Games, featuring key events in gymnastics, swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls, and boxing.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian athletes to compete across multiple disciplines on Day 2 of Commonwealth Games.

Key events include gymnastics, swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls, and boxing.

Notable Indian participants like Srihari Natraj and Jadumani Singh are in action.

Para-athletes R.V.V.B.K. Budigna, Imam Ali, Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar, Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Sudhir, and Jhandu Kumar will represent India.

Team events include Women's Pairs in Lawn Bowls and Men's Team Final in Gymnastics.

Following is the schedule of Indian athletes on the second day of Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

GYMNASTICS:

Men's team final and individual qualification -- Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh -- 5:00pm

PARA SWIMMING:

Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats: R.V.V.B.K. Budigna and Imam Ali (3:40pm)

SWIMMING:

Men's 50m Backstroke Heats: Srihari Natraj: 3:56pm

PARA POWERLIFTING:

Men's Lightweight Final: Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar (5:40pm)

Women's Lightweight Final: Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi (7:24pm)

Women's Heavyweight Final: Kasthuri Rajamani (10:40pm)

Men's Heavyweight Final: Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar (00:29am July 25)

LAWN BOWLS:

Women's Pairs Section match: India vs South Africa (7:30pm)

Men's Singles Section match: Putul Sonowal vs Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands) (10:20pm)

BOXING: