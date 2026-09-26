Asian Games: India's Packed Schedule And Medal Hopes On September 27

Indian athletes are poised for a thrilling day at the Asian Games on September 27, with a packed schedule featuring medal events in athletics, shooting, and squash, alongside crucial matches in boxing, badminton, and more, as they strive to bring glory to the nation.

Key Points Indian athletes will participate in numerous disciplines including athletics, archery, shooting, boxing, and squash on September 27.

Key medal events are scheduled in athletics, featuring athletes like Shaili Singh in women's long jump and Parul Chaudhary in women's 3000m steeplechase.

Prominent Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rahi Sarnobat will compete in women's 25m pistol qualification.

Squash sees Indian players Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh vying for gold medals in men's and women's singles finals.

Badminton stars PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Dhruv Kapila, and Tanisha Crasto are set for quarterfinal clashes.

Following is the Asian Games schedule of Indian athletes on September 27. All timings are in IST.

Athletics And Medal Contenders

Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event) at 4:00am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats at 7:38am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throws at 8:10am.

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heats at 8:35am.

Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heats at 9:05am.

Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles at 9:13am.

Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualification A and B at 9:10am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vault at 9:50am.

David Solomon Patturaj in men's long jump Qualification Round Group A at 9:10am.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throw at 3:35pm.

Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event) at 3:35pm.

Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event) at 3:55pm.

Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event) at 4:05pm.

Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event) at 4:15pm.

Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event) at 4:53pm.

Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats at 5:00pm.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500m at 5:40pm.

Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event) at 5:52pm.

India in women's 4x100m relay heats at 6:15pm.

Precision And Combat Sports Showdowns

ARCHERY:

India's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal games from 4:45am onwards.

SHOOTING:

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision at 6:10am.

Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1) at 6:30am.

Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1) at 6:30am.

KURASH:

Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's +90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final bouts from 6:30pm onwards.

FENCING:

India vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match at 9:20am onwards(Bhavna Devi and Shreya Gupta).

BOXING:

Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinal at 9:45am.

Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinal at 2:00pm.

Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinal at 2:45pm.

Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90+kg quarterfinal at 3:45pm.

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event) at 10:00am.

Team, Racquet, And Water Sports Battles

SURFING:

Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats from 4:54am onwards.

SEPAKTAKRAW:

India vs South Korea in women's double Group B match at 5:30am.

India vs Philippines in women's double Group B match at 11:30am.

SQUASH:

Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal match at 12:30pm.

Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal match at 13:30pm.

VOLLEYBALL:

India vs Vietnam in men's Pool C match at 12:30pm.

HOCKEY:

India vs Singapore in women's pool game at 3:30pm.

SAILING:

Men's Skiff/ 49er: Prince Noble and Manu Francis from 9:30am onwards.

Women's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma from 9:40am onwards.

BADMINTON:

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in quarterfinals at 6:00 am.

Mixed Doubles : Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in quarterfinals from 6:10am.

Women's Singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu (Subject to Qualification) at 9:30am.

Women's Singles quarterfinals: Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi of Japan at 9:30am.

EQUESTRIAN:

Dressage Individual: Hriday Chheda from 6:00am.

Dressage Individual: Jai Sud from 6:00am.