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Asian Games 2026: India vs Pakistan In TT; Check Out Full Schedule For September 21

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 20, 2026 18:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the complete schedule for Indian athletes at the Asian Games on September 21, featuring crucial matches in badminton, hockey, kabaddi, and individual events across shooting, swimming, and more.

India men's table tennis team

IMAGE: India will take on Pakistan in the table tennis men's team event at the Asian Games on Monday. Photograph: Manav Thakkar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian teams are set to compete in badminton, hockey, and kabaddi against Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Japan.
  • Individual events feature Indian athletes in boxing, shooting, mixed martial arts, soft tennis, swimming, and wushu.
  • High-stakes table tennis matches are scheduled for both men's and women's teams against Pakistan.

BADMINTON:

Men's Team 1st Round: India vs Bangladesh at 11.30AM.

 

BOXING:

Men's 70kg Round of 32: Sumit vs Sinsiri Bunjong (Thailand) at 2.45PM (weight-class session begins 8.30AM).

HOCKEY:

Women's Pool B: India vs Indonesia at 9.30AM.

KABADDI:

Men's Team: India vs Japan at 9.45AM.

Women's Team: India vs Bangladesh at 4.15PM.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS:

Women's Traditional -60kg: Suchika Tariyal vs Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore) at 8.30AM.

SEPAK TAKRAW:

Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B: India vs Japan at 5.30AM.

SHOOTING:

Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualification: Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil at 6.15AM.

Women's Skeet Individual Qualification (Day 1): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan at 6.30AM.

Men's Skeet Individual Qualification (Day 1): Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill at 6.30AM.

SOFT TENNIS:

Mixed Doubles Group B: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena (India) vs Chao Viva and Khun Chanroseka (Cambodia) at 5.30AM.

Mixed Doubles Group B: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena (India) vs Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia) at 6.30AM.

Mixed Doubles Group B: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena (India) vs Kim Yeon-hwa and Park Jaekyu (Republic of Korea) at 7.30AM.

SWIMMING:

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 2: Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj at 6.32AM.

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 2: Akash Mani at 6.46AM.

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 4: Heer Gitesh Shah at 6.50AM.

Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat 2: Danush Suresh at 7.10AM.

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heat 2: India (with Qatar, Malaysia, China, Japan, Thailand) at 7.44AM.

TABLE TENNIS:

Women's Team Group F: India vs Pakistan at 6.30AM.

Men's Team Group F: India vs Pakistan at 3.30PM.

WUSHU:

Women's 60kg: Roshibina Devi vs Most Shika Khatun (Bangladesh) at 3PM.

Men's 56kg: Aryan vs Shahzada Safi (Afghanistan) at 3.50PM.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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