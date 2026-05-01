India And Russia Consider Athletics Partnership

India and Russia are in talks to establish a long-term athletics partnership, potentially leading to joint training camps and athlete participation in each other's national competitions.

Key Points India and Russia are discussing long-term cooperation in athletics, including training camps and athlete participation.

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) visited India to meet with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Potential areas of collaboration include Russian athletes competing in Indian national competitions and Indian athletes training in Russia.

Currently, Russian coaches are already working with the AFI, such as Sergey Makarov, the javelin throw coach.

World Athletics has lifted its ban on RusAF, but Russian and Belarusian athletes remain excluded from international competitions due to the Ukraine invasion.

The athletics bodies of India and Russia are looking at a "long-term cooperation" in organising training camps, grassroots development works and mutual participation of their players in their respective competitions, the European country said.

Potential Areas Of Athletics Collaboration

Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) said on Instagram that its officials -- Executive Director Boris Yaryshevsky and General Secretary Alexander Georgadze -- recently visited India and met Athletics Federation of India (AFI) officials.

The AFI officials, however, said that there is no specific programme agreed upon by the two sides as of now.

"Russian athletes will be able to compete in national competitions in India, while Indian athletes in several disciplines will have the opportunity to train in Russia. Coaches, in turn, will be able to exchange experience," RusAF said.

Focus On Grassroots Development

"We are laying the foundation for long-term cooperation. We have agreed on mutual participation of Russian and Indian athletes in competitions, the organisation of joint training camps in Russia, and strengthening efforts to develop grassroots sport," said Yaryshevsky.

Current Coaching Collaboration

Currently, there are Russian coaches working under AFI such former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist Sergey Makarov who is the foreign javelin throw coach for the national team based at NIS Patiala.

"As of now, there is no specific programme with the Russian Athletics Federation," an AFI source said.

Ban On International Competitions

World Athletics has ended its ban of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) but the country's athletes, and those of Belarus, are still excluded from international competitions because of WA's ongoing separate ban over the invasion of Ukraine.