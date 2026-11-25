The Indian women's hockey team showcased its formidable strength by outclassing Japan 4-0, completing an undefeated run in the Asian Champions Trophy league stage and firmly securing the top spot.

IMAGE: The victory over Japan marked India's fifth consecutive win, securing their top position in the tournament standings with a clean sweep. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India's women's hockey team defeated Japan 4-0 in their final league match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The victory marked India's fifth consecutive win, securing their top position in the tournament standings with a clean sweep.

Goals were scored by Lalremsiami in the 12th minute, Deepika in the 16th and 48th minutes, and Neha in the 28th minute.

India showcased a dominant performance with 11 circle penetrations and 55 per cent possession in the first two quarters.

Deepika, the tournament's leading scorer, netted two goals, including a powerful drag-flick in the final quarter.

India maintained their ruthless run at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, outclassing Japan 4-0 in their final league match to complete a clean sweep of five wins and finish atop the standings with 15 points Bhopal on Wednesday.

The Asian Games champions, who had outclassed Olympic silver medallists China on Tuesday, produced another dominant display, with Lalremsiami (12th minute), Deepika (16th, 48th) and Neha (28th) finding the back of the net to underline India's attacking firepower.

India's Dominant Attacking Display

India could have drawn first blood inside the opening three minutes after Navneet Kaur earned a penalty corner, but Deepika, the tournament's leading scorer, dragged her effort wide.

Ishika and Mumtaz Khan soon combined to create another promising opening, but Navneet was unable to get her shot away under pressure as Japan's defence closed down the angles.

India, however, did not have to wait long to break the deadlock. Lalremsiami produced a superb circle entry before exchanging passes with Navneet and getting into position to unleash a powerful strike past the Japanese goalkeeper in the 12th minute.

India doubled their advantage four minutes later after earning successive penalty corners. Deepika's initial drag-flick was kept out by the Japanese rushers, but the Indian forward reacted sharply to the rebound and found the net with a well-timed finish.

India continued to press and earned another penalty corner two minutes before half-time after Deepika's attempt struck a Japanese foot inside the circle.

Her powerful drag-flick was met with a fine save by the Japanese goalkeeper, but captain Salima Tete kept the move alive with a smart effort on the rebound. Neha then applied the finishing touch on the goal-line to make it 3-0 in the 28th minute.

First-Half Goals and Control

India's dominance was evident from the match statistics, with the Sjoerd Marijne-coached side registering five shots on target and 11 circle penetrations, while Japan managed neither in the first 30 minutes.

India also controlled 55 per cent of possession in the first two quarters, underlining their superiority at both ends of the pitch.

Second-Half Pressure and Resilience

Salima made a promising run into the Japanese circle three minutes into the third quarter, but Navneet's foul brought the move to an end and handed possession back to Japan.

Japan earned their first penalty corner midway through the quarter after Mumtaz was caught out defensively. They attempted a clever variation but failed to execute it cleanly, allowing India to avert the danger.

Mumtaz Khan was struck hard on the hand a minute later and had to leave the field for treatment.

India soon won another penalty corner through Baljeet Kaur, which led to a succession of four short corners. With Deepika off the field, Navneet took charge of the first attempt, but India failed to convert any of the opportunities despite trying different variations.

The Japanese goalkeeper stood firm, while one attempt also came off the post, as Japan managed to keep the scoreline unchanged going into the final quarter.

Sealing the Victory in the Final Quarter

India earned a penalty corner two minutes into the final quarter, and with Deepika back on the pitch, the tournament's leading scorer made no mistake.

In the 48th minute, she unleashed a powerful drag-flick into the top-right corner to grab her second goal of the match. Japan had themselves to blame for conceding the short corner after a defender failed to maintain the mandatory five-metre distance from an aerial pass.