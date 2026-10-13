Pathak Returns To Indian Hockey Squad For Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian men's hockey team, fresh off their Asian Games gold, has announced its squad for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab, featuring the return of goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and retaining its winning core.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has returned to the Indian men's hockey squad for the Asian Champions Trophy.

The core of the Asian Games gold-winning team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, has been retained for the tournament.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Punjab from October 27 to November 5, marking the return of international hockey to the state.

India, as defending champions and five-time winners, aims to continue its strong record in the competition.

Matches will take place in Jalandhar for the league stage (October 27 to November 2) and Mohali for the semi-finals and medal matches (November 4-5).

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak returned to the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey squad but the core of the Asian Games gold-winning line-up was retained for the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Punjab from October 27 to November 5.

Key Player Returns and Squad Retention

Harmanpreet had led India to a gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, where the team successfully defended its continental crown for the first time and qualified for the Los Angeles Olympics.

Pathak, who missed the Asian Games, made a comeback, while young defender Amandeep Lakra and mid-fielder Aditya Arjun Lalage have also earned an opportunity to strengthen their place in the senior setup.

Mid-fielder Vishnu Kant Singh and forward Angad Bir Singh have been named as the two reserve players for the 18-member playing squad.

Coach Fulton's Optimism for Home Tournament

"Playing the ACT in Punjab will be something special," said Chief Coach Craig Fulton.

"This squad blends youth with experience, and we can't wait to feed off the home crowd. There's nothing like playing a tournament in India, and we've missed it."

Asian Champions Trophy Returns to Punjab

The tournament holds special significance as it marks the return of international hockey to Punjab.

With matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali, the competition will bring some of Asia's finest hockey talent to a region with a deep-rooted connection to the game.

Defending champions India will look to build on their recent success and continue their strong record in the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title five times so far to be the tournament's most successful team.

The competition will begin in Jalandhar, with the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium hosting the opening ceremony and all league-stage fixtures from October 27 to November 2.

The action will then move to Mohali for the business end of the tournament, with the semi-finals scheduled for November 4, followed by the medal matches on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

Complete Indian Squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Squad:Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur PathakDefenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep LakraMidfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet SinghForwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep SinghReserve/Replacement Players: Vishnu Kant Singh, Angad Bir Singh.