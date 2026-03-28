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Indian Relay Teams Shine in Chandigarh, Eye World Athletics Relays

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 28, 2026 21:22 IST

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India's relay teams showcased their potential at the International Invitation Relay Competition in Chandigarh, significantly boosting their prospects for qualification to the prestigious World Athletics Relays.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/X

Key Points

  • India's men's 4x400m relay team secured gold, enhancing their chances for World Athletics Relays qualification.
  • The national mixed 4x100m relay B team broke the national record with a time of 42.30 seconds.
  • The men's 4x100m relay team faced a setback with a disqualification, jeopardising their qualification hopes.
  • The national mixed 4x400m relay and women's 4x100m relay teams are also strong contenders for World Athletics Relays qualification.
  • Animesh Kujur expressed disappointment as the 4x100m relay team missed their last chance to improve their world ranking.

India's men's 4x400m and mixed 4x100m relay teams took a major step toward qualification to the World Athletics Relays in Botswana in May, delivering standout performances at the International Invitation Relay Competition here on Saturday.

The men's 4x400m squad, featuring Manu TS, Amoj Jacob, D Chaudhary, and Rajesh Ramesh, secured gold with a time of 3:01.43 seconds. The performance significantly bolsters their standing as they push for a spot in the World Athletics Relays, scheduled for May 2â3 in Gaborone, Botswana.

 

Record-Breaking Performance in Mixed Relay

In the mixed 4x100m relay, the National B team stole the show by shattering the national record. The quartet clocked 42.30 seconds, erasing the previous mark of 43.44 seconds set by Tamil Nadu in 2025.

The India A team followed closely in second at 42.34 seconds, while the Maldives took third.

Chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair praised the depth of the field, noting that both Indian entries performed "exceedingly well.

Disappointment for Men's 4x100m Relay Team

However, the day was marked by "heartbreak" for the men's 4x100m relay team. A disqualification in the heats ended their hopes of qualifying for the World Relays. National record holder Animesh Kujur expressed his disappointment, noting that the Chandigarh meet was the final opportunity to improve their ranking before the April 5 deadline.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) fielded two teams in the mixed 4x100m relay, and members of both teams did exceedingly well, chief athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair said..

However, India's international sprinter and national record holder, Animesh Kujur was disappointed at missing a golden chance to board the flight to Botswana.

"The competition in Chandigarh was the last chance for the 4x100m relay squad to improve their world ranking before the deadline of April 5, but we missed,' Kujur, a member of the national 4x100m relay team, said.

The national mixed 4x400m relay and women's 4x100m relay teams are also strong contenders to win tickets to the World Athletics Relays.

The national women's 4x100m relay clocked 43.86 seconds at the 2025 Gumi Asian Athletics Championships. The current world ranking is 23.

The national 4x400m mixed relay team's current world ranking of 22 is based on the 3:14.81 performance at the World Relays in China.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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