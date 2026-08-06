Indian Team Earns Coveted Spot In MOBA Legends Tournament

Discover how India's esports team has secured a direct invitation to the prestigious MOBA Legends: 5v5 tournament at the Esports Nations Cup in Riyadh, showcasing their growing prowess on the global gaming stage.

Key Points India received a direct invitation to the MOBA Legends: 5v5 tournament at the Esports Nations Cup (ENC).

The invitation was secured after accumulating 2,600 points in the ENC Rankings.

The Indian roster includes Gaithanlung Gonmei, Susanta Biswas, Abhijeet Katkar, Rithik Sohal, Evancius A. Sangma, with Steve Vitug as coach.

The tournament in Riyadh from November 23-29 features 32 teams and a prize pool exceeding Rs 14.2 crore.

Coach Vitug highlights the team's diverse experience and focus on cohesive play for the upcoming challenge.

India have received a direct invitation to the MOBA Legends: 5v5 tournament at the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) after accumulating 2,600 points in the ENC Rankings. India's roster for the tournament has Gaithanlung Gonmei (Kyle), Susanta Biswas (Kimyy), Abhijeet Katkar (Asuna), Rithik Sohal (Romcom), Evancius A. Sangma (Vann), along with reserve players Mohammad Saad (Apex) and Jay Mehta. Steve Vitug (Dale) will be India's coach, announced the Esports Foundation through a release on Thursday.

Tournament Details And Team Strategy

The Legends competition will feature 32 teams competing for a prize pool of more than Rs 14.2 crore from November 23 to 29 in Riyadh. The Esports Foundation has allocated 16 direct invitations through the ENC Rankings, and 14 places will be decided through regional online qualifiers, scheduled for August 15 to 16. The final two slots will be filled through wildcard invitations comprising one Host Region slot and one Solidarity slot.

"One of the biggest strengths of this roster is the variety of experience each player brings. Every player has something unique to offer, whether it's leadership, mechanics, or decision-making. "Our focus over the coming months is to combine those strengths into a cohesive team with a clear identity and style of play. I am confident we'll be ready to take on the challenge in Riyadh," said coach Vitug.