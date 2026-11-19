Defending champions India commenced their Women's Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Malaysia, showcasing a strong comeback after an early deficit in Bhopal.

Key Points Defending champions India defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their opening match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.

Malaysia took an early lead in the 19th minute, but India quickly equalised through Mumtaz Khan a minute later.

Captain Salima Tete, debutant Puja Sahoo, and Lalremsiami scored in the second half to secure India's comfortable victory.

Puja Sahoo was named Player of the Match for her performance on debut.

Bhopal is hosting an international hockey tournament for the first time, with local spectators turning up in large numbers for the opening day.

Defending champions India overcame an early setback to beat Malaysia 4-1 and make a winning start to their title defence at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal on Thursday.

After Malaysia took a surprise lead through Nuramirah Zulkifli in the 19th minute, India hit back almost immediately through Mumtaz Khan (20th) to restore parity.

India's Resilient Comeback

Captain Salima Tete (35th), debutant Puja Sahoo (39th) and Lalremsiami (49th) then scored in the second half to seal a comfortable victory for the hosts at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda.

Malaysia made a strong start to the second quarter, with Zulkifli breaking the deadlock through a field goal in the 19th minute. But India's response was swift, as Mumtaz found the equaliser a minute later to ensure the teams went into the half-time break locked at 1-1.

Second Half Dominance

India stepped up the pressure after the change of ends and took the lead in the 35th minute when Salima tapped in a loose ball following a goalmouth scramble from a penalty corner.

The hosts extended their advantage four minutes later, with debutant Puja converting another penalty corner in the 39th minute to make it 3-1.

Lalremsiami put the result beyond doubt in the 49th minute, scoring India's fourth goal through a penalty corner as the defending champions comfortably closed out the contest.

Puja was adjudged the Player of the Match for her performance on debut.

Tournament Highlights And Next Fixture

The match also marked Bhopal's first time hosting an international hockey tournament, with local spectators turning up in large numbers for the opening day.

Earlier in the day, China began their campaign with a comprehensive 7-0 win over Thailand, while Japan edged past South Korea 1-0, with Hanami Saito scoring the decisive goal in the 59th minute.

India will next face South Korea on November 21.