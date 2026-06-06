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Home  » Sports » India quell Bangladesh challenge to lift 2026 SAFF Women's C'ship

India quell Bangladesh challenge to lift 2026 SAFF Women's C'ship

By REDIFF SPORTS
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Last updated on: June 06, 2026 20:58 IST

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India beat defending champion Bangladesh 3-1 to win their first SAFF title in seven years.

India beat Bangladesh to win the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 in Margoa on Saturday

IMAGE: India beat Bangladesh to win the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 in Margao on Saturday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points

  • India secured their sixth SAFF Women's Championships football title.
  • The Indian team maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one.
  • Pyari Xaxa, Sanfida Nongrum, and Lynda Kom Serto were the goal scorers for India.

India thumped Bangladesh 3-1 to lift the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Pyari Xaxa struck in the 42nd minute, before Ritu Porna Chakma equalised for defending champions just before half-time.

 

Both teams came out looking for the lead after the break but it was the hosts who took the lead again, Sanfida Nongrum netting in the 46th minute. 

India kept pressing but the Bangladeshi women were equal to the challenge as they kept looking for the equaliser.

Substitute Lynda Kom Serto struck in the 82nd minute to put the affair beyond doubt.   

India have now won the title for a record sixth time.   

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