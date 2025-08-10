India qualify for AFC U20 Women's Cup after 20-years

IMAGE: Pooja scored the decisive goal in the 27th minute at the Thuwunna Stadium as India finished on top of the group with seven points. Photograph: AIFF/X

India qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup football for the first time in two decades after edging past Myanmar 1-0 in their final Group D qualifying match in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday.

Pooja scored the decisive goal in the 27th minute at the Thuwunna Stadium as India finished on top of the group with seven points, securing a place in the 2026 edition of the main tournament in Thailand.

India dominated the first half, while Myanmar controlled proceedings in the second. Neha and Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam combined in the third minute to threaten the Myanmar goal, but the move did not result in a score. The hosts launched a few counter-attacks, with forward Su Su Khin coming close to finding the net in the ninth minute.

Pooja gave India the lead before the half-hour mark. She initiated a counter-attack before crossing from the right. The ball evaded everyone, but Neha, on the opposite flank, managed to get on the end of it and sent it looping back in. Pooja, who had made her way to the goalmouth by then, had barely enough time to react and bundled it over the line with her torso.

That calmed the nerves in the Indian camp, and the Young Tigresses kept possession to take their slender lead into the break.

The second half was a completely different affair. Buoyed by the home crowd, Myanmar came out all guns blazing, and India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi had to make a smart 48th-minute save to keep out Su Su Khin.

India dug deep as they absorbed wave after wave of Myanmar attacks. Monalisha, who had not conceded a goal in the previous two matches, was called into action again with 10 minutes left when Myanmar substitute Moe Pwint Phyu met a cross from Ei Thet Phyo with a header that struck the upright. The ball rolled tantalisingly along the goal line before Monalisha leapt across and swiped it away to safety.

Phyu hit the woodwork again in the 90th minute when her shot took a deflection off Shubhangi, only to bounce out of play. Seconds later, India broke on the counter as Sibani sent a cross to Sulanjana Raul, whose header crashed into the crossbar.

Despite intense pressure from the hosts, India clung on to their lead and secured qualification for the first time since 2006.