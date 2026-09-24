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Indian Mixed Relay Team Secures Spot In Asian Games Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 24, 2026 07:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's mixed 4x400m relay team has successfully qualified for the highly anticipated final at the Asian Games, showcasing strong performance and setting the stage for a medal contention.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • India's mixed 4x400m relay team secured qualification for the Asian Games final.
  • The team, featuring TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran, finished second in Heat 2.
  • Their qualifying time of 3:16.23 was the fourth fastest among all heats.
  • The final will see eight teams compete for medals later in the evening.
  • Despite leading parts of the race, China edged out India in the anchor leg.

India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games after finishing second in Heat 2. The Indian team comprising TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China.

Strong Performance In Heats

The Indian quartet's timing was the fourth fastest time overall in the heats, behind Bahrain (3:15.73), China (3:15.97) and Vietnam (3:16.08). The eight-team final will be held later in the evening.

 

The Indian team led second and third legs of the race but Kiran, who ran the anchor leg, was pipped by China towards the end. China finished on top, while UAE (3:17.00) managed third place. South Korea (3:18.66) also made it to the final from Heat 2. Bahrain, Vietnam, hosts Japan (3:16.52) and Philippines (3:19.68) qualified from Heat 1.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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