India Advances to Hockey World Cup Despite Final Loss to England

Despite a 2-0 defeat to England in the final, India has successfully qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, joining England and Scotland in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points India qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup despite losing 2-0 to England in the qualifier final.

England's Grace Balsdon scored a penalty corner, and Elizabeth Neal added a field goal to secure England's victory.

Despite the loss, India's world ranking and performance secured their place in the upcoming World Cup.

Scotland also qualified for the World Cup after defeating Italy.

India lost 0-2 against England in the final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Qualifier but still managed to progress to this year's mega-event, to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, here on Saturday.

World No. 6 England scored through a penalty corner conversion by Grace Balsdon in the 13th minute before doubling their lead through a field strike from Elizabeth Neal in the 43rd minute.

The Indians, ranked ninth in the world, tried their heart and soul throughout the entire 60 minutes but failed to break the resolute English defence.

World Cup Qualification

Besides champions England, runner-up India and Scotland, who defeated Italy 1-0, qualified from this event for the World Cup.