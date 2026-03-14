HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » India Advances to Hockey World Cup Despite Final Loss to England

India Advances to Hockey World Cup Despite Final Loss to England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 21:31 IST

x

Despite a 2-0 defeat to England in the final, India has successfully qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, joining England and Scotland in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points

  • India qualified for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup despite losing 2-0 to England in the qualifier final.
  • England's Grace Balsdon scored a penalty corner, and Elizabeth Neal added a field goal to secure England's victory.
  • Despite the loss, India's world ranking and performance secured their place in the upcoming World Cup.
  • Scotland also qualified for the World Cup after defeating Italy.

India lost 0-2 against England in the final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Qualifier but still managed to progress to this year's mega-event, to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, here on Saturday.

World No. 6 England scored through a penalty corner conversion by Grace Balsdon in the 13th minute before doubling their lead through a field strike from Elizabeth Neal in the 43rd minute.

 

The Indians, ranked ninth in the world, tried their heart and soul throughout the entire 60 minutes but failed to break the resolute English defence.

World Cup Qualification

Besides champions England, runner-up India and Scotland, who defeated Italy 1-0, qualified from this event for the World Cup.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Chak De! Indian women's hockey team qualifies for Rio Olympics
Chak De! Indian women's hockey team qualifies for Rio Olympics
India Defeats Italy to Reach FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Final
India Defeats Italy to Reach FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Final
Heartbreak in Hockey: Japan ends India's Olympic quest
Heartbreak in Hockey: Japan ends India's Olympic quest
India Look to Secure Semifinal Berth in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers
India Look to Secure Semifinal Berth in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers
India's gold medal dream in women's hockey ends in agony
India's gold medal dream in women's hockey ends in agony

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight operations on USS Abraham Lincoln3:15

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight...

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island - Watch1:01

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO