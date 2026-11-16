How India's 'Sundays On Cycle' Can Boost Global Climate Action

India's innovative 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, a key component of the Fit India Movement, was prominently featured at the UN climate summit in Antalya, highlighting the power of citizen participation in global climate action.

Key Points India advocated for its 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative at the UN climate summit in Antalya, promoting citizen engagement in climate action.

The initiative, part of the Fit India Movement, has seen participation from nearly 3.7 million people across over 30,000 locations in India since December 22.

UN Climate Change leader Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu praised Fit India as a "great model that can be replicated everywhere."

A special 'Sundays on Cycle' ride was held in Antalya on November 15 for COP31 delegates, in collaboration with the Turkish Cycling Federation.

The 100th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' will be held across India on November 29.

At the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, where the focus was primarily on energy, finance and technology, India made a case for 'Sundays on Cycle' in every country to fight climate change through regular involvement of citizens.

The hour-long session, 'Sundays on Cycle: From a Weekly Ride to a Way of Life' was held during the summit's Children, Youth, Education and Skills Day at COP31, the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Promoting Citizen Engagement For Climate Action

'A city can build a bicycle lane, but only if its citizens choose to ride on it,' Mayank Srivastava, deputy director general of the Sports Authority of India, told the audience on Saturday.

'Infrastructure alone does not change how people live.'

'Sundays on cycle', an initiative of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, is part of the Fit India Movement that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019.

The free community ride movement, has been held every Sunday since December 22 in various parts of the country.

'It has not missed a single Sunday,' Srivastava said.

Global Recognition And Impact Of Cycling Initiative

He also said that the participation has reached close to 3.7 million at more than 30,000 locations across India.

'More than the numbers, people have begun to take cycling seriously. They return Sunday after Sunday, and what began as a campaign is becoming a habit,' he said.

'If cycling becomes a habit before car dependence takes hold, those emissions need never be produced. Avoiding them now is far cheaper than removing them later.'

Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, who leads sectors engagement for Global Climate Action at UN Climate Change, delivered the keynote. She described Fit India as 'a great model that can be replicated everywhere.'

The 100th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' will be held across India on November 29.

Fit India also invited COP31 delegates to a special Sundays on Cycle ride in Antalya on November 15 and the event was held in collaboration with the Turkish Cycling Federation from Konyaaltı to the old town of Kaleici.

This special edition of Sundays on Cycle at COP31 was held under the banner 'India Pedals and The World Joins In'.