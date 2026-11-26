India has officially presented its comprehensive vision and proposed roadmap to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, outlining its ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with Ahmedabad as the proposed host city.

Key Points India presented its vision for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games to the IOC's Future Host Commission on Thursday.

The presentation detailed Ahmedabad's preparedness, sports infrastructure, and support from city, state, and central authorities.

India's experience in hosting major international sporting events and proposed venue development plans were also highlighted.

An anonymous IOC survey on India's bid is expected in the third week of December, with evaluation in March next year.

Key representatives including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and IOC member Nita Ambani were part of Team India's presentation.

Highlighting the rapid development of sports infrastructure in the country, India presented its "vision and proposed roadmap" for hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games in an online interaction with the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission here on Thursday.

The 30-minute presentation was followed by a brief discussion, with the Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic-led nine-member Future Host Commission that lasted about 20 minutes.

Key Aspects Of India's Olympic Bid

"The presentation covered (proposed host city) Amdavad's (current name Ahmedabad) preparedness, including sports infrastructure and the support extended by city, state, and central authorities to the IOA (Indian Olympic Association).

"It also covered India's experience in hosting major international sporting events, proposed venue development plans, and the long-term vision for delivering the Games," stated a press release from the IOA.

Germany, Hungary, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are the other countries who are bidding for the 2036 Games. It is reliably learnt that Turkiye has already made its first presentation before the Future Host Commission.

Next Steps In The Bidding Process

After the presentation, the IOC will conduct an "anonymous survey" to get a sense of the general public's view on India's bid.

The survey is expected to be done in the third week of December and will have a bearing on the evaluation of India's bid in March next year, following which the phase of Strategic Dialogue will start.

During this phase, the interested countries will be expected to provide an initial response to the Future Host Questionnaire and core financial guarantees.

At Thursday's presentation, Team India was represented by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, outgoing Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha, India's IOC representative Nita Ambani, IOA Athletes Commission head and badminton ace P V Sindhu, Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer among a couple of other officials.