Home  » Sports » India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: Modi

India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 04, 2026 13:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is ready to go all out to host the 2036 Olympic Games with the 2030 Commonwealth Games the first big step in the preparation.

India has officially bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The P T Usha-led Indian Olympic Association has submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee in October 2024.  

India is facing competition from the likes of Qatar and Turkey, who are also in the race to host the 2036 Games.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi, through video conference, Modi said on Sunday, "In the past decade, more than 20 major international events have been held in various cities, including the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and major chess tournaments."

"The 2030 Commonwealth Game will be held in India. India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympics," said Modi.

The tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country.

"The tournament is expected to showcase high standards of competition, sportsmanship, and talent in Indian volleyball," a release said.

"Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city," it said.

 

"It further enhances the city's profile as a hub for major national events, aligning with its expanding role in hosting significant cultural and sporting initiatives," the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

