India Gears Up To Host Major International Sports Events

India's Sports Ministry is committed to providing world-class facilities for 11 upcoming international events, including the Badminton World Championships, as the nation eyes a 2036 Olympic hosting bid.
With the country gearing up to host 11 international events in the next six months, including the world championships of badminton, the Sports Ministry has assured that top-notch facilities would be in place to ensure that all past criticism of playing conditions is suitably addressed. The world championship of badminton is due to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital from August 17. The venue had been lambasted for poor hygiene and maintenance standards by foreign players when it hosted the India Open in January this year.
Key Points
- India will host 11 international sporting events in the next six months, including the Badminton World Championships.
- The Sports Ministry assures top-notch facilities to overcome past criticisms regarding playing conditions at venues like the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
- New protocols for Sports Authority of India infrastructure upkeep were established following the India Open fiasco to improve standards.
- Upcoming events include the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Delhi and the Indian Open of athletics in Bhubaneswar.
- India aims to host the Olympics in 2036 and has secured hosting rights for numerous international competitions through 2028.