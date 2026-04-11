India to Launch Campaign Featuring Athletes for 2030 Commonwealth Games

India is set to launch a nationwide campaign featuring iconic athletes and youth leaders to generate excitement and support for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, aiming to inspire a new generation of sports enthusiasts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India is planning a nationwide campaign to build momentum for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The campaign will feature iconic athletes and youth leaders to inspire young Indians.

The initiative aims to create awareness in schools, colleges, and universities about the importance of hosting the Games.

India intends to host the best ever Commonwealth Games in 2030, with world-class infrastructure and a strong talent pool.

The campaign also supports India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games by fostering a sporting culture.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says plans are afoot to launch a nationwide campaign featuring iconic athletes and youth leaders to build momentum for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The minister met a Commonwealth Sport delegation headed by its President Donald Rukare here on Friday and time-lines to ensure "efficient delivery" of the mega-event and legacy planning dominated the discussions.

Mandaviya said India is embarking on a country-wide campaign in schools, colleges and Universities to create awareness among students on the importance of India hosting the centenary edition of the Games.

"As a country we are preparing to host the best CWG in 2030 with more sporting disciplines, world class infrastructure and a talent pool that has support through multiple government schemes," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"Parallelly, we want to inculcate the pride of hosting the centenary edition among young Indians. This nationwide campaign of building a sporting culture among youngsters will act as a catalyst to attract more youth towards sports and build a bench strength that will support our 2036 Olympic dreams," he added.

The minister, however, did not offer any details as of now.

India's Commonwealth Games History

The Games will be back in the country for the first time in two decades. India hosted the event for the first and only time so far in 2010 in Delhi.

The Games roster has been pruned to just 10 events for the Glasgow edition in July-August but India plans to have a full-scale extravaganza featuring cricket and shooting among other disciplines that have been dropped this year.