India-Pakistan clashes in cricket and hockey drew big audiences at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, helping fuel stronger viewership and a 20% revenue rise.

IMAGE: The revenue increase, measured against the Games in Hangzhou three years ago, came mainly from digital growth and stronger viewership figures, with India's hockey and cricket matches against Pakistan drawing large TV audiences, OCA officials said. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games were declared a success by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), despite logistical problems.

The Games saw a nearly 20% increase in revenue, driven by digital growth and strong viewership, particularly for India-Pakistan matches.

A total of 54 world, 11 junior world, and 89 continental records were set, which OCA Director General Husain Al-Musallam cited as evidence of effective organisation.

Organisers apologised for accommodation and transport strains caused by an unexpected increase of 2,000 participants, bringing the total to 17,000.

The Aichi-Nagoya model was praised for its sustainability and financial viability, avoiding 'white elephant' facilities.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Sunday that a near 20% jump in revenue, strong viewership figures and a slew of world records proved the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games were a success, despite logistical problems plaguing the multi-sport showpiece.

The number of participants ballooned to 17,000 following a flurry of late entries -- around 2,000 more than projected. With no dedicated Athletes' Village, participants were housed in a mix of hotels, container-style living units and a cruise ship.

Organisational Challenges and Apologies

Satoshi Murate, secretary general if the organising committee, apologised after the unexpected increase strained accommodation and transport networks, prompting complaints from athletes and team officials over cramped ​rooms and small beds.

However, OCA Director General Husain Al-Musallam pointed to the 54 world, 11 junior world and 89 continental records set at the Games as evidence of effective organisation. "This achievement does not come without the best environment," the Kuwaiti, who is also president of World Aquatics, told reporters at a press conference on the final day of the Games.

"The athletes cannot perform if they don't have transportation. The athletes cannot perform if they don't have good healthcare. The athletes cannot perform if they don't eat food. Number talks, it's evidence. We are here to present you the evidence."

Sustainable Model and Revenue Growth

IMAGE: Japan football fans cheer in the stands during the Asian Games 2026 men's football final against South Korea at Toyota Stadium, Toyota, Japan, on Saturday . Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

He added that at a time when the Games must be sustainable and financially viable, the Aichi-Nagoya model was one worth copying. "We are happy to see that there is no big financial burden in the organising committee, and there is no white elephant staying in Nagoya or any place."

The revenue increase, measured against the Games in Hangzhou three years ago, came mainly from digital growth and stronger viewership figures, with India's hockey and cricket matches against Pakistan drawing large TV audiences, OCA officials said.

Unity Through Sport

Al-Musallam also said the Games had provided a moment of unity during a time of geopolitical turmoil.

"When you look to the news, conflict everywhere - in Asia, outside Asia," he said. "Economic problems everywhere. But look at Asia, how united we are in sport."

Tayyab Ikram, chairman of the Games Coordination Committee, acknowledged the logistical problems but said they had overcome them by working together.

"There is no Games without challenges. There is no Games without initial interruptions," said Ikram, who also heads the International Hockey Federation.

"In future, we would like to see more sustainable solution, more improvement and innovation ... but without compromising on the athletes' conditions."