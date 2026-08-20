India-Pakistan Handshake Stirs Debate

The India-Pakistan World Cup match in Amstelveen reignited discussions around sportsmanship and rivalry as players exchanged handshakes, a gesture that has become a point of contention in India-Pakistan sporting encounters.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan players exchanged high-fives before their Hockey World Cup clash in Amstelveen. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India and Pakistan hockey players exchanged handshakes after their World Cup match in Amstelveen.

This gesture contrasted with the Indian cricket team's recent avoidance of handshakes with Pakistan players.

The handshakes sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising and others supporting the display of sportsmanship.

Hockey India had previously affirmed its commitment to the Olympic Charter and FIH guidelines regarding player conduct.

The India-Pakistan rivalry is rarely just about what happens on the field. Even a simple gesture like a handshake can quickly become a talking point.

That was the case in Amstelveen, The Netherlands, on Wednesday, August 19, where players from both teams exchanged high-fives before the hockey World Cup clash and shook hands after the final whistle.

The moment stood out because the Indian cricket team has recently moved away from the customary handshake with Pakistan players.

The Handshake Debate in Sports

The question of handshakes has become a bigger talking point in cricket since Operation Sindoor. Hockey, however, has largely stayed away from that debate.

Hockey India made its position clear in November last year, saying it would follow the Olympic Charter and the guidelines of the International Hockey Federation.

On the field, India made their dominance count, beating Pakistan 5-3 with Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scoring twice each.

Public Reaction to Sportsmanship

The handshakes led to mixed reactions online.

'Since when we have started shaking hands with Pakistan?' one user asked.

Another wrote, 'Civilians lost, martyrs remembered, yet friendly handshakes on the field continue. Nation first, sports later. Always.'

But there were plenty of people who saw nothing wrong with the gesture. 'Good to see India and Pakistan players greeting and shaking hands after the World Cup match,' another user wrote, adding that rivalries are part of sport and the two teams should focus on taking Asian hockey forward.

And that perhaps sums up the difference between hockey and cricket at the moment.

India and Pakistan remain fierce rivals and the intensity was clear during the match. But thankfully, in Amstelveen, the conversation stayed largely about hockey rather than another handshake controversy.