India Vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup Match Is A Sell-Out

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on Wednesday has been completely sold out, demonstrating massive fan interest.

IMAGE: India, with three points from two matches, needs at least a draw to progress, while Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive in the World Cup. Photograph: Hockey India

Key Points The India-Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup match in Amstelveen is completely sold out.

The 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium will be packed for the high-profile Pool D contest.

Tickets were sold online in phases since September 2025, highlighting significant advance demand.

Indian and Pakistani communities in the Netherlands showed immense interest, with many unable to secure tickets.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Wednesday is a sell-out, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium set to witness a packed house for the high-profile Pool D contest.

The match has generated considerable interest among the Indian and Pakistani communities in the Netherlands, with tickets having been sold online in phases since September 2025.

India, with three points from two matches, needs at least a draw to progress, while Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive in the World Cup.

High Demand For World Cup Tickets

"Tickets were sold online from September 2025. We have sold them in phases, with the first phase in September and the next one in March this year," Tamara Bouwmans, communication officer of the Royal Dutch Hockey Association (KNHB), told PTI.

The ticketing platform offered several categories, with prices ranging from 35 Euros for a South Stand ticket for non-Dutch matches to 57 Euros for a covered Main Stand day ticket.

Hospitality tickets were priced at 251.34 Euros.

Bouwmans said that when a group-stage day is completely sold out, half-day passes are offered through the ticketing platform.

These passes allow spectators to watch all matches on that day except the one involving the Netherlands.

Fans Eager To Watch India-Pakistan Rivalry

For Indian-origin residents in the Netherlands, the India-Pakistan match has been particularly special.

"I wanted to watch the India-Pakistan match with my family, but tickets are not available. This is the first time the Indian team is playing a World Cup here, so we were really excited," said Anjana Pabbi, who has been living in the Netherlands for the last eight years.

"We will now watch it on TV and cheer for Harmanpreet Singh and the team," she added.

Wagener Stadium was sold out earlier for the tournament co-host Netherland team's matches.